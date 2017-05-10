Unibrowed and proud: Anthony Davis, others enjoy attention of monobrow

Alexandre Mattiussi, the hirsute designer of the French label AMI, has thick, curly hair, which he sometimes wears in Romanesque waves, and a bushy beard. But his most notable facial hair is the inch of fuzz that connects his eyebrows, making them one.
“It’s my signature,” he said in 2014. “One of my friends told me you should take it off, and I said, ‘You won’t recognize me.’ It’s my thing.”
Former Kentucky basketball star and NBA All-Star Anthony Davis, too, is known for his eyebrow and has no interest in changing. “I’m not going to change who I am,” he told ESPN in 2012. “It’s me. I guess it just makes me different.”
Levi’s recently posted on Instagram an image of model Adrien Sahores with a thin but noticeable tuft of hair joining his brows. “He had a really natural self-confidence that we loved,” said Levi’s global creative director, Chad Hinson.
Like Frida Kahlo, Bert of “Sesame Street” and George Harrison before them, a new generation is embracing the unibrow’s subversive charm. In our overly plucked and supremely groomed world, there’s a rebelliousness to leaving the brow as nature intended. In some cultures, the unibrow — sometimes called a monobrow — is seen as a sign of good luck, and for men, a signifier of virility and fertility.
Abraham Ortuno, 29, an accessory designer who lives in Paris, flaunts what he calls “platform eyebrows,” sharing with Instagram followers. “I’ve never been embarrassed by them,” Ortuno said. “The opposite, actually. I don’t get it when someone has designed eyebrows.”
Musician and artist JD Samson also refuses to pluck. “I knew one day it would come around,” she said.
In high school, she was named “best eyebrows” by her classmates, which she suspects was a joke. “When I got to college, I fully embraced it,” she said. That was partly because of the encouragement of a friend, artist K8 Hardy. “She was like: ‘You should just make it your thing and be proud of it. Wear it with pride.’ I'll never forget that day.”
João Moraes, 29, an art director, said he keeps his unibrow because of “a mixture of aesthetics and laziness.” After plucking it during his early teen years in response to teasing, he eventually found peace with his natural look.
“I realized it wasn’t the way my face was supposed to be,” he said. “I was like: ‘This is what I got. I’ve got to rock it.’”
