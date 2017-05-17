Hundreds of artists gather for free Francisco’s Farm Arts Festival

The annual Francisco’s Farm Arts Festival is this weekend in Midway on the campus of Midway University. Artists will show and sell jewelry, ceramics, photographs, paintings, and fiber art. Food and drink vendors will also be on site.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Midway University, 512 East Stephens Street in Midway. Admission is free, parking is $5 per car. Franciscosfarm.org.
More shopping news
▪ Market 301, the pop-up shopping event featuring local vendors, is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday at Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester Street. You’ll find Wixology Candles, Crank and Boom Ice Cream. Admission is free.
▪ The Burlington Antique Show is Sunday at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Burlington. Early-bird admission from 6 to 8 a.m. is $6. Show admission from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. is $4. Free for ages 11 and younger. Burlingtonantiqueshow.com.
▪ J.McLaughlin, the Brooklyn-based apparel and accessories company, has opened its second Kentucky store at The Summit at Fritz Farm. The first is located at Chenoweth Square in Louisville.
The company offers classic styles for women and men. Spring pieces include brightly-patterned dresses and linen shirts, straw hats and sunglasses. Jmclaughlin.com.
▪ Ready for a road trip? The Louisville Independent Business Alliance will host the Buy Local Fair from noon 6 p.m. Sunday at Louisville Water Tower Park, 3005 River Road. You’ll find local artists, crafts, live music, and food. Keeplouisvilleweird.com/buylocalfair.
In Greensburg near Campbellsville the Art in the Alley event will feature crafts, boutique clothing food and live music. It’s 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Green County/American Legion Park at 1099 Legion Park Road. Facebook.com/artinthealleygreensburgky.
