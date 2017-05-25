Best Bets for the weekend: Donnie Baker, Tim Tebow, Tahlsound Music Festival

Donnie Baker
The call-in star of “The Bob & Tom Show,” heard locally on WKQQ-FM 100.1, is always a hot ticket when he comes to Comedy Off Broadway, 161 Lexington Green Circle. Several of his weekend performances are sold out, but some tickets are available for $25 each at Comedyoffbroadway.com.
Fourth Friday
The Lexington Art League’s monthly soiree is the closing reception for its retrospective of the late Robert Tharsing and the launch party for its spring Community Supported Art collection. The event is 6 to 9 p.m. at Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. Admission is $5.
Ancient Warfare
The Lexington-based band fronted by Echo Wilcox and Emily Hagihara returns home for a 10 p.m. show at The Burl, 375 Thompson Road, with Louisville based Twin Limb opening. Tickets are $10. Go to Theburlky.com.
Lexington Legends
What better way to celebrate the unofficial start of summer than with some baseball? This weekend’s stand at Whitaker Bank Ballpark is kind of a big deal because the Columbia Fireflies are in town, with Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow playing outfield.
It’s also Fireworks Friday, and Coach Cal bobblehead night is Saturday. Game times are 7:05 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 6:35 Saturday and 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Go to Lexingtonlegends.com or call 859-422-7867.
Elise Davis
Before she plays the Moontower Music Festival in August, Nashville-based country singer Elise Davis comes to Lexington for a 10 p.m. Friday headlining show at Cosmic Charlie’s, 723 National Ave., with opener Maggie Lander. Tickets are $8. Cosmic-charlie’s.com.
Tahlsound Music Festival
Attempt and NewTown headline the new local music fest, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday on the Oleika Temple Great Lawn, 326 Southland Drive. Also on the bill are Joslyn & the Sweet Compression, the Kentucky Hoss Cats and more. Tickets are $10 at the gate, $8 in advance at Tahlsound.com.
Comments