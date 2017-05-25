The Peach Truck and its Georgia fruit is headed to Central Kentucky

The Peach Truck Tour is underway.
The Peach Truck travels annually through Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania. Its Georgia peaches — described on its website as “perfectly blushed, delicate desserts of nature ... far superior than any other peach you’ll ever experience” — are available by the half-bushel (25-pound) box. All peaches are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and often there are long lines.
The truck will be in Central Kentucky on May 27 and 28, and June 12 and 13.
Here’s the May 27 schedule: 9-10:30 a.m. at Ace Hardware, 975 Hustonville Road, Danville, 9 a.m.-10:30 p.m; noon to 2 p.m. at Ace Hardware, 670 University Shopping Center, Richmond; 1-3 p.m. at Rural King, 5985 North Dixie Highway, Elizabethtown; 3:30-5 p.m. at Rural King, 951 Bypass Road, Winchester.
28: 9-11 a.m. at Lexington Ice Center, 560 Eureka Springs Drive; noon to 2 p.m. at Tractor Supply Co., 305 Connector Road, Georgetown; 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Wilson Nurseries, 3690 East-West Connector, Frankfort.
June 12: 9-10:30 a.m. at Ace Hardware in Danville; noon to 2 p.m. at Ace Hardware in Richmond; 1-3 p.m. at Rural King in Elizabethtown; 3:30-5 p.m. at Rural King in Winchester Winchester; 4:30-6 p.m., 1330 East John Rowan Boulevard, Bardstown.
June 13: 9-11 a.m. at Lexington Ice Center; noon-2 p.m. at Tractor Supply in Georgetown; 3:30-5 p.m. at Wilson Nurseries in Frankfort.
▪ The Bluegrass Farmers Market will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 27 at the Beaumont Centre/Azur restaurant site, 3070 Lakecrest Circle,. and at the Hamburg Liquor Barn, 1837 Plaudit Place.
Available this week will be beef cuts, pork cuts, eggs, kale, lettuces, spring and candy onions, new potatoes, heirloom tomatoes, herbs, hanging floral baskets, vegetable plants, summer squash, zucchini, green beans, cut and vased flowers, radishes, cucumbers, cabbage, Kentucky native trees, broccoli, cauliflower, asparagus, jams and jellies.
▪ Tears of My Enemies, a Scotch barrel-aged milk stout by Monday Night Brewing of Atlanta, won the 2017 Commonwealth Cup at the Alltech Craft Brews & Food Fest at the Lexington Convention Center.
The festival May 20 featured more than 65 breweries nationwide, and food from local vendors and chefs.
More than 50 breweries from four countries submitted 325 beers to be judged according to Beer Judge Certification Program guidelines.
▪ The Bourbon Review is celebrating Kentucky’s 225th birthday weekend in bourbon style with events June 1 to 3. Tickets for events at Belle’s Cocktail House, 156 Market Street, are available at Gobourbon.com.
June 1: Bourbon, Burgoo & Bluegrass; June 2, Bourbon, Fried Chicken & Biscuits; and June 3, Bourbon, BBQ & Blues. A weekend package discount for all three events is available.
▪ Staxx BBQ, 11 Carson Place in Frankfort, is celebrating its sixth anniversary May 26 to 28, with specials each day.
On May 26, specials include: buy a lunch combo and receive one free from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; buy a pound of pork and receive another free from 2 to 5 p.m.; and buy two racks of ribs and receive another free from 5 to 9 p.m.
Call 502-352-2515 for more information.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
