The 127 Sale, John’s Gamblers Sale, and Night Market

Shoppers will travel U.S. 127 from Addison, Mich., to Gadsden, Ala., in search of deals during the 127 Corridor Sale Thursday through Sunday.
Billed as the world’s largest yard sale, the route stretches through Kentucky, including the cities of Frankfort, Harrodsburg and Lawrenceburg. Vendors will be set up in yards, businesses, and fields along the way. For a detailed map go to 127sale.com.
More shopping news
▪ The Gamblers Sale starts this week at John’s New Classic Shoes at 316 South Ashland Avenue with discounts on summer sandals, clothing, and accessories. The sale begins at 30 percent off on Saturday, then moves to 40 percent off on Tuesday, and goes to 50 percent off on Saturday, Aug. 12. Items remain at 50 percent off until everything is gone. The sale is on in-stock merchandise only.
Also, across the street at John's Run/Walk Shop at 317 South Ashland Avenue select summer clothing and bras will be on sale following the same percent-off schedule as the Gamblers Sale at John's New Classic Shoes.
▪ The Night Market is back, from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. at 700 Bryan Avenue. The monthly market features local vendors, artists, and businesses. Admission is free. Nolicdc.org.
▪ Need help browsing the endless offerings from Amazon? Canopy features curated collections of Amazon products, everything from a from jewelry and apparel to bakeware and camping gear. Just click on the item and it takes you back to Amazon.com to purchase.
▪ Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg will host its annual Craft Fair 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. More than 80 vendor booths will feature pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, and Shaker reproductions. Food trucks will be on site. Admission is $10, $5 for ages 6-12 and includes access to daily activities at Shaker Village. 1-800-734-5611. Shakervillageky.org.
▪ Elder-Beerman stores, including the Frankfort location at 202 Limestone Drive, will host the annual back-to-school Kids’ Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The department store will offer discounts, children’s activities, and fashions.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175.
