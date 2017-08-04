Pit bull waits more than a year for owner to come home

More Videos 1:35 Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House Pause 1:14 Vacant for decades, old train depot to 'shine again'. 2:44 House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 2:53 Bevin calls for resignations, decries 'a culture that is despicable' 0:42 Rand Paul talks about how his close call with a gunman changed him 2:33 Trump says 'both sides' are to blame for Charlottesville violence 1:49 All the penalty kicks in West Jessamine’s title win 1:18 Stephen Johnson says UK's offense got off track 0:26 Nick Richards has been working on his hook shot 5:10 See border wall prototypes at Otay Mesa Port of Entry from above Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Pit bull named Nasty finds new foster home in Standford Nasty, a pit bull whose owner passed away two years ago, found a new foster mother in Stanford, Jennifer Williams, thanks to the help of Lexington Pit Crew. He stays on an 80 acre farm with his new foster sister, a beagle named Gypsy, as he undergoes his treatment for heartworms. Nasty, a pit bull whose owner passed away two years ago, found a new foster mother in Stanford, Jennifer Williams, thanks to the help of Lexington Pit Crew. He stays on an 80 acre farm with his new foster sister, a beagle named Gypsy, as he undergoes his treatment for heartworms. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

