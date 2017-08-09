Anthropologie announces the date it’s moving to The Summit

Anthropologie has announced the date for its move from The Mall at Lexington Green to The Summit at Fritz Farm. The Lexington Green store will close on Aug. 19, with the new store scheduled to open Sept. 1.
The chain, known for its eclectic mix of home décor, women’s apparel and accessories, opened in 2013 at The Mall at Lexington Green. It joins other former Lexington Green businesses — Whole Foods, and lululemon athletica — that moved to The Summit earlier this year.
Later this month, Anthropologie partners with Liberty London for a new collection of furniture featuring the British company’s iconic floral prints. Look for 40 pieces, including chairs and sofas, plus bedding and accessories, Aug. 14 at Anthropologie.com and select stores.
More shopping news
▪ Everything will be 50 to 75 percent off when 10 local stores come together for the Boutique Bazaar, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Oleika Shrine Temple, 326 Southland Drive. A $2 donation is suggested to benefit Shriners Hospital for Children.
Participating boutiques are AJ’s, Bella Rose, Bluetique, Cotton Patch, Country Club Prep, Embrys, Omar + Elsie, Peggy’s Gifts & Accessories, Seeds & Saplings, and Worlds Apart.
▪ Save as much as 70 percent at the Two Chicks and Co. Barnyard Sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 124 Southland Drive. Bit.ly/2um5iKa.
▪ Pet Wants, the pet food company founded in Cincinnati, has opened a new franchise store in Williamstown at 1218 North Main Street in the Midway Plaza.
Locally owned and operated by Keene and Dawn Dougherty, the store offers free delivery in Franklin, Grant, Harrison, Owen, and Pendleton counties. Products include natural dog and cat foods, healing salve, calming balm and anti-itch spray.
The Pet Wants store in Lexington is at 321 South Ashland Avenue.
▪ The Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. There will be a drawing Sunday afternoon for a $500 gift card to the show. Admission is $2, free for ages 11 and younger. 859-255-7309. Antiqueskentucky.com.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
