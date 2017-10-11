Fall boots and UK blue merchandise? You find them at new boutique.

One of the newest retailers in Chevy Chase is Sugar Belle’s, a women’s apparel and accessories boutique at 547 Euclid Avenue.
It’s the second store for owner Katie Ledford. Her first Sugar Belle’s, in her hometown of Winchester, celebrated its first anniversary in June. A little after that and “lo and behold,” she said the spot opened up on Euclid.
“I always wanted to be in Lexington,” said Ledford, a graduate of the University of Kentucky. “I always thought that it’s a great shopping area.”
At the two locations as well at the online store you’ll find contemporary brands including Buddy Love, Izzy & Lola, and Lauren James.
For UK fans, “We have tons of blue,” she said. And the Lexington store just started carrying a line of Greek sorority items including hats, mugs and sweatshirts. Shopsugarbelles.com.
More shopping news
▪ The Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen Fall Fair is 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Indian Fort Theatre, 2047 Big Hill Road in Berea. Artists will offer glass, ironwork, jewelry, pottery, wood, photography and fine art. There will be live demonstrations and food and drink vendors. Admission is $5 for adults and free for ages 12 and younger. Kyguild.org.
▪ The South Elkhorn Christian Church Fall Festival is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church at 4343 Harrodsburg Road. More than 150 booths will offer crafts including holiday decorations, jewelry, wreaths, nativities and soaps. Baked Goods and candies will also be sold. Southelkhorncc.org.
▪ Save 20 percent off jewelry and fashion Friday and Saturday at House at 250 Walton Avenue. The store will also host a trunk show with Accessories By Lucy and Simply Beautiful.
▪ “WEAR|Where: A Contemporary Jewelry Exhibit” is on view at Meg C Jewelry at The Summit at Fritz Farm through Jan. 2. The show features pieces by 26 designers from around the United States. Check it out on Friday when the store hosts a reception and cocktail party from 5 to 9 p.m.
▪ The Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. Admission is $2, free for ages 11 and younger. 859-255-7309. Antiqueskentucky.com.
▪ Through October save 20 percent on all Wesley Hall custom furniture orders and intelliBED mattresses and adjustable bases at Mulberry & Lime at 216 North Limestone. Mulberryandlime.com.
▪ The final Burlington Antique Show of the season is Sunday at the Boone County Fairgrounds in Burlington. Early-bird admission from 6 to 8 a.m. is $6. Show admission from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. is $4. Free for ages 11 and younger. Burlingtonantiqueshow.com.
▪ “The Wizard of Oz,’ the musical is coming to the Lexington Opera House, and to celebrate Fayette Mall will offer shoppers a chance for tickets to the show on Oct. 29 and dinner at Saul Good. Through Oct. 20 check out the mall’s Facebook page for hints on where the Wicked Witch of the West has landed for the day and enter to win at participating stores. No purchase is necessary. One winning entry will be selected on Oct. 23.
