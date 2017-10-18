Horror food blogger has Halloween recipes to die for. Most look like someone already has

More Videos 1:49 The Pooh Bear cocktail at Whiskey Bear bar in The Barn Pause 0:42 Want free pizza? Here's how. 0:33 'Better than most.' Bevin touts 401(K) plan for future public workers. 1:16 Florida coach bullish on SEC basketball 1:03 John Hunt Morgan statue taken down by crane 2:18 Confederate statue removed in downtown Lexington 0:50 Take Back Cheapside activists react 1:00 Michael Porter, Jr. can’t wait to play his friends at Kentucky 1:55 Drake asks to perform free concert for UK students 1:46 Lexington activist celebrates the removal of Confederate statues Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Looks disgusting but tastes delicious.' Horror food blogger shows how to make zombie arm meatloaf Halloween has always been Beckie Lombardi's favorite holiday. Known as Hellen Die on her horror food blog, she loves to add "a disgustingly delicious twist" to her recipes. Halloween has always been Beckie Lombardi's favorite holiday. Known as Hellen Die on her horror food blog, she loves to add "a disgustingly delicious twist" to her recipes. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com

Halloween has always been Beckie Lombardi's favorite holiday. Known as Hellen Die on her horror food blog, she loves to add "a disgustingly delicious twist" to her recipes. Yuqing Zhu yzhu@mcclatchy.com