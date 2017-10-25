New bookstore is set to open in Chevy Chase

Brier Books is opening this week at 319 South Ashland Avenue, next to John’s Run/Walk Shop. The independent bookstore is in the former Brownstone Candle Co. space on the first floor. Brownstone has moved to the second floor.
“We’ll have a big focus on local, Kentucky, and Appalachian writers,” said Jay McCoy, who owns Brier Books with business partner Savannah Sipple. General-interest titles will include New York Times bestsellers, fiction, nonfiction and children’s books, and if there’s something they don’t have, they’ll take special orders. Other items will in include cards, calendars, handmade boxes by Zannah Reed, handmade soaps, and wooden toys.
McCoy was an employee of The Morris Book Shop when the popular book store closed at 882 East High Street in January.
He said and Sipple considered buying the business, but when that didn’t work out, “We conceived the idea for Brier and went ahead with it.” The partners have held pop-up shops at a variety of places since starting the store in March.
The store’s soft opening is 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. For more upcoming events, check out Brierbooks.com or Facebook.com/brierbooks.
More shopping news
▪ Louis’ Flower Power Shop is coming to The Summit at Fritz Farm, with plans to open Nov. 20, in time for the holiday season. Owner Beau Spicer said the new space will be “family oriented,” tying into its location next to the children’s playground near Edley’s Bar-B-Que.
At its November grand opening, the store will offer Christmas trees, holiday wreaths and garlands. For spring and summer, look for flowering plants and vegetables. It’s the third Louis’ Flower Power Shop in the area. Other stores are at the Lansdowne Shoppes on Tates Creek Road and off Harrodsburg Road in Jessamine County.
▪ Mulberry & Lime at 216 North Limestone Street will host an in-store pajama party from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free monogramming is available with a $100 nightwear purchase.
