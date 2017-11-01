Halloween’s over. We’ve got suggestions on where to start your holiday shopping

Let the holiday shopping begin. The start of November signals the countdown to finding the perfect gift for those on your holiday shopping list.
Where to begin? I have a few ideas.
The $20 Art Market is 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Rock House Brewing, 119 Luigart Court. Merchandise includes jewelry, linocut prints, wood signs, pottery and graphic tees. Each item sells for $20. Cash is recommended for purchases.
Among the artists will be Amy Camuglia, who creates fiber works on linen and hand-stamped pewter pendants with tassels. Stephen Wiggins, who works in linocut, silkscreen and lithography, will offer his unique prints.
More shopping news
▪ Scout Antique & Modern at 935 Industry Road hosts its ninth annual holiday open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Check out trees, garland and décor. Festive food and drinks will be served.
▪ The Corman Marketplace 45th annual Christmas open house is Wednesday through Saturday at 881 Floyd Drive. Save 20 percent off storewide and enjoy contests, prizes and refreshments each day. Santa will visit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
▪ The Corman Marketplace joins Mix 94.5 for the Mixmas Market, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Distillery Square Event Center, 903 Manchester Street.
Vendors listed on the event site include Two Chicks & Co., Kendra Scott, Sugar Belle’s, Kentucky For Kentucky, and Nothing Bundt Cakes. Tickets are $5 at the door. Raffle and ticket sales benefit Refuge for Women. Mymix945.iheart.com.
▪ Peppermint & Pearls, a holiday shopping event featuring local vendors, is 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. Friday at Lexington Christian Academy at 450 West Reynolds Road. Admission is $10 Friday and includes both days. Saturday admission is $8.
▪ Mulberry & Lime at 216 North Limestone hosts a holiday open house, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Get a gift with any $50 purchase and register for a Match Pewter door prize.
▪ The Woodford Humane Society unveils its 2018 calendar at Sniff ’n’ Mingle 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Joseph-Beth Booksellers at The Mall at Lexington Green. Featured calendar pets and alumni will walk the red carpet. Leashed, dog-friendly dogs are welcome. The planner-style calendars are $18.50 and benefit the nonprofit animal shelter.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
Comments