Designer who brought bold interiors to landmark hotels, resorts debuts collection

Carleton Varney, famed interior designer of The Greenbrier, The Breakers, and the Grand Hotel at Mackinac Island in Michigan, visits L.V. Harkness on Thursday to kick off a holiday open house weekend.
From 6 to 9 p.m., Varney, president of the Dorothy Draper & Co. design firm, will sign his new book, “Decorating on the Waterfront,” and will debut his new collection with Newbridge Silver.
The open house continues with special discounts 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. L.V. Harkness is at 531 West Short Street.
More shopping news
▪ Feather Your Nest, 1317 West Main Street, celebrates 16 years in business with a holiday open house 11 a.m. to 7 p.m Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
You’ll find discounts throughout the mall, and a $50 gift certificate will be given away. Coffee and desserts will be served throughout the weekend.
▪ Adelé hosts a holiday open house Friday and Saturday at 805 Chevy Chase Place. Shop the store’s home décor, jewelry, and accessories on these days when 15 percent of sales go to Bluegrass Land Conservancy.
▪ The Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show hosts a holiday open house 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. The building is filled with vintage trees, ornaments, and holiday decor. Cider and cookies will be served. Admission is $2, free for ages 11 and younger. 859-255-7309.
▪ Lexington artists display new works inspired by Dan Wu’s Atomic Ramen from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the restaurant in The Barn at The Summit at Fritz Farm.
Original art will be for sale, and a portion of the night’s proceeds will go to On The Move Art Studio, a local nonprofit mobile art room. Artists include Tressa Bowling, Pat Gerhard, Bryce Oquaye, Jenni Phillips, Bianca Spriggs, Justin Stewart, Brian Turner and David Wischer.
▪ The shops and restaurants of downtown Winchester host the Holiday Hop Open House from Thursday through Saturday.
The event includes refreshments, raffles, giveaways, and specials at participating businesses. Go to Downtownwinchesterky.org for participating businesses.
▪ House at 250 Walton Avenue hosts its holiday open house through Saturday. Save 20 percent storewide on home accessories and décor, including holiday merchandise.
