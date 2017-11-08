In honor of Veterans Day, service people can get a free meal, haircut or hotel room

As a nation, we recognize and celebrate veterans in a variety of ways.
As we approach Veterans Day on Nov. 11, the ways we recognize and celebrate them increase.
Here are some of the events and specials that are taking place. It’s always a good idea to call ahead before you visit to make the business is participating, and you have the right ID for the discount or freebie.
▪ IHOP is offering a free stack of red, white and blue pancakes for veterans and active duty military from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov 10. You must present your military ID or some proof of your military service to participate.
▪ Great Clips is offering a free haircut on Nov. 11, or a free haircut card to use at a later date, to veterans and current military members.
▪ On Nov. 11 and 12, select national parks have waived admission fees. Make sure you know which ones are free.
▪ At BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse on Nov. 10 and 11, all active duty military and veterans with proof of service can have a free entree, up to a $12.95 value. Guests older than 21 are also invited to “buy a hero a beer” for just $6 each.
▪ Applebees is offering a free meal to veterans and active duty military service people Nov. 11.
▪ Chuck E. Cheese’s will thank veterans for their service by offering one free personal one-topping pizza to military veterans at all U.S. restaurants on Nov. 11. The offer is good for retired service members with valid military ID or proof of military service.
▪ Cracker Barrel is thanking veterans and their families by offing veterans a complimentary piece of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake for dessert on Nov. 11.
▪ Denny’s invites active and inactive military personnel on Nov. 10 for a free Build Your Own Grand Slam.
▪ Dunkin’ Donuts is offering veterans and active duty military a free doughnut on Nov. 11. No purchase necessary.
▪ Little Caesars Pizza will give a free $5 “Hot-n-Ready” lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11 to each veteran or active member of the United States military who comes into a participating store.
▪ Red Robin would give a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries to veterans on Nov. 11. Show some proof of service.
▪ Texas Roadhouse will provide veterans and active military with a free lunch Nov. 11. Choose from 10 entrees and have free coffee, ice tea or a soft drink.
▪ Golden Corral will offer a free meal from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 13 to anyone who has served in the U.S. military.
▪ In honor of Veterans Day, all former and active-duty military members can have a meal at Logan’s Roadhouse from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11.
▪ O’Charley’s is offering a free $9.99 entree to all veterans and active military personnel on Nov. 11
▪ Tractor Supply stores are offering a 15 percent discount on Nov. 11 for all active and veteran military personnel.
▪ TGI Fridays will treat those with a military ID to a free lunch menu item up to $12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. These guests will also receive a $5 coupon for their next meal at Fridays.
▪ On Nov. 11, all active and retired military receive free admission to Andrew Jackon’s Hermitage in Nashville.
▪ There’s free admission to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, for all veterans and active military plus one guest throughout November.
▪ The Federal Bar Association has announced Wills for Veterans, a new initiative of the FBA. The Will for Veterans Initiative is a pro bono project. FBA chapters will provide will drafting and signing services to any veterans in their local area. The FBA encourages all chapters to take part in this program on Nov. 9.
▪ Veterans, active duty, National Guard and reserves can spend the night at participating Bed & Breakfasts for free around the country. Some B&Bs offer one night, and others may provide more.
▪ A Sport Clips Help A Hero promotion runs through Nov. 11. Participating stores around the country will accept donations to support the VFW Sports Clips Help A Hero Scholarship program. Sports Clips will donate $1 from every haircut provided on Veterans Day to the campaign. In addition, select stores will offer free haircuts on Veterans Day for active duty military and veterans.
▪ Lowe’s home improvement stores offer 10 percent off discount to active-duty military and veterans. You must enroll in the discount program to receive this benefit.
▪ Red Roof Inn offers 10 percent discounts throughout the year for military leisure travel, or when you visit a service member on base. If you carry a VetRewards Card, you will receive 20 percent off.
Deborah Morris’ every-other-week column, The Fru-Gal, can help you get more for less. Go to her website, Fru-gal-friends.com.
