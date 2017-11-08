FedEx opens new service center on former Lexmark land

The FedEx Freight building at the corner of Newtown Pike and New Circle Road will debut on Nov. 10.
FedEx is having a ribbon-cutting at the site of its complex, off Newtown Pike between West Loudon Avenue and West New Circle Road, on former Lexmark property. The new complex replaces the old service center located northwest of the older one at 2541 Leestown Road.
In February, FedEx spokesman Lauren Doll said that the new complex “will allow us to continue as the LTL industry leader” — LTL means “less than truckload,” or small packages and freight between 150 and 20,000 pounds — “as FedEx Freight Priority has the fastest published transit times of any nationwide LTL service.”
The Lexington center has 86 doors, 50,538 square feet and on-site fueling, the FedEx release states. It employs 90 people.
The new Lexington center is centrally located to provide coverage to communities including Berea, Danville, Frankfort, Georgetown, Morehead, Richmond and Versailles, the statement said.
Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman
