Kentucky’s fav YouTube channel? It might not surprise you

You’re sitting in the doctor’s office, and how are you killing time?
Could be you’re bent over your cell phone, watching YouTube channels.
ATT, which has a stake in how much time you spend huddled over said device, used SocialBlade and Google Trends to determine which YouTube channel is most popular in each state.
And in Kentucky? No surprise. The WWE channel reigns supreme. West Virginia, Alabama, Pennsylvania and South Carolina also consider WWE the go-to pick on YouTube.
Picking WWE actually makes Kentucky look sophisticated when you see what other states are watching. In Virginia and Minnesota, Ryan ToysReview comes top.
Ryan ToysReview —with 15.5 billion views — appears to be a project of Ryan’s parents, who may have told their child one too many times that he is special and like a snowflake.
If you have children and an appreciation for tacky production values, the channel may be tolerable. But if you don’t have kids, don’t want to see McMansion family frolics and the voices of Ryan’s family hit you like a power drill in the cochlear nerve, steer clear.
Nonetheless, kids’ programming is popular across the nation, proving that parents are content to just entrust expensive devices to their offspring for a moment of peace: Channels such as ToyScouter, Toy Freaks and CookieSwirlC are the top YouTube offerings in states including California, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, New York and North Carolina.
Some states are categorized as “music lovers” — hello to Arkansas with RihannaVEVO, Utah with TaylorSwiftVEVO and Ohio and Indiana with the music channel Fueled by Ramen — and others as “gamers,” including Alaska, Maine, Montana and Nevada. Game guru PewDiePie has the most subscribers of any channel on YouTube, with over 57 million.
Gamer states account for 46 trillion YouTube views.
One state defies easy categorization: Wyoming, where the top YouTube channel is Maroon5VEVO. You know the old joke about Kentucky being 20 years behind the times? Turns out they had the wrong state.
To view the complete YouTube state-by-state favorites, go here.
