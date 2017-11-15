More than 40 Kentucky artists will be at this new holiday market

The Berea Makers Market presents its first holiday craft show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Russel Acton Folk Center in Berea.
The event features handmade goods from more than 40 Kentucky craftsmen, including David Kenton Kring Ceramics, Cricket Press, and Fishing Creek Jewelry. The day will include food from Apollo Pizza, donuts and coffee from North Lime Coffee & Donuts, and a gift wrap station. Admission is free. For a list of artists, go to Bereamakersmarket.com.
▪ Save as much as 80 percent off at the popular Pomegranate Warehouse Sale Wednesday through Saturday at 527 Lagonda Avenue. The sale includes holiday tabletop styles, cashmere sweaters and University of Kentucky-themed gifts. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Pomegranateinc.com.
▪ The Bluegrass Printmakers Cooperative Print Sale is during Gallery Hop, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Pam Miller Downtown Arts Center, 141 East Main Street.
▪ Local photographers John Snell, Ed Lawrence and Ron Elliott will host a Holiday Fine Art Photography Sale 5 to 8 p.m. Friday during Gallery Hop and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Three O Studio, 400 Old Vine Street, above the former Wines on Vine Bistro spot. You’ll find photographs, matted, framed and on canvas, and the artists will sign books.
▪ Rose & Lime hosts a holiday open house 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at its new store in South Elkhorn Village at 4371 Old Harrodsburg Road. The entire store will be 15 percent off. Merchandise includes Kentucky-made Hillhouse Naturals candles and potpourri, Mom and Mia bath products, and women’s apparel in sizes XXS to 3X. Custom-made baskets are available. Refreshments will be served throughout the day.
▪ The Dress for Success Lexington End of Year Sale is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 1165 Centre Parkway, Suite 205. VIP access begins at 9 a.m. with a $20 donation. You’ll find women’s apparel in sizes 0 to 4X, accessories, jeans, coats and jewelry.
▪ Omar & Elsie at 114 Old Lafayette Avenue hosts a Henry Dry Goods trunk show 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
▪ Celebrity garden designer Jon Carloftis hosts a Christmas open house Friday and Saturday at Rockcastle River Trading Co., 13855 South Wilderness Road in Livingston. The weekend will include refreshments, tours and ideas for holiday decorating.
▪ Embrys at The Lansdowne Shoppes, 3361 Tates Creed Road, hosts a trunk show of spring styles from Joseph Ribkoff from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. With every Joseph Ribkoff special order during show you get a free good-luck elephant charm bracelet.
▪ Country Boy Brewing in Georgetown now has used bourbon and wine barrels for sale. Use them for home décor, furniture or a Christmas gift. Barrels are $80. Send a private text to the brewery or email evan@countryboybrewing.com.
