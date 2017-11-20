Fox-hunting club carries on long-held tradition — without a fox in sight.

More Videos 1:56 Blessing of the Hounds opens hunting season Pause 4:54 'It's a sexy man carrying a turkey.' 1:17 Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 0:47 Coroner Gary Ginn on fatal motorcycle crash 0:58 Gran: Kentucky couldn't get it done on third downs 0:53 ‘We’re shooting free throws tomorrow’: Cats go 3-for-15 from the line 1:54 Kentucky has 'unsustainable prison growth rate' 1:28 New plant will double Lexington drug firm's jobs 0:36 'He needs to be held accountable' 0:41 Students explain the Academies of Lexington Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Blessing of the Hounds opens hunting season Historic southern Fayette County is home to the Iroquois Hunt Club, the third oldest hunt club in the nation, and on the first Saturday of November the club hosted the longstanding tradition of the Blessing of the Hounds. Historic southern Fayette County is home to the Iroquois Hunt Club, the third oldest hunt club in the nation, and on the first Saturday of November the club hosted the longstanding tradition of the Blessing of the Hounds. Clary Estes Clary Estes

