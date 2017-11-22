Renovated historic building will house new mercantile with coffee shop, boutique

The Amsden, at 151 South Main Street in downtown Versailles, will house Gathered Mercantile, the Amsden Coffee Club and Shop Twenty Something boutique in a renovated historical building. The businesses will open Saturday.
Emily Riddle, who co-owns the building with her husband, Alex, is the woman behind Miss Molly Vintage, a Lexington vintage boutique and blog. Riddle has documented their renovation of the Amsden building, which was builtin 1890, and describes the new venture as an extension of Miss Molly Vintage.
The couple own the building and will run the coffee club and Gathered Mercantile, and they plan to lease out other spaces.
At Gathered Mercantile, Riddle said, you’ll find “10 to 12 local vendors that each have their own space set up,” offering “print and art work, relcaimed and vintage goods, furniture, and a fresh flower and plant section.”
More shopping news
▪ Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday: The next few days are pretty much a shopper’s dream. Most retailers, whether online or brick-and-mortar stores, will offer major discounts. It’s also a time for local shopping events and holiday open houses.
Among those will be at an open house and craft fair at the Club at the UK’s Spindletop Hall, 3414 Ironworks Pike. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, more than 40 vendors will offer jewelry, woodworking, artwork, photography, children’s books and dolls, bath and body products, wreaths and ornaments. A limited lunch menu will be available.
Saturday will be the first time non-members can visit The Club at UK’s Spindletop Hall and look around. The mansion was completed in 1937 as the home of Texas oil heiress Pansy Yount, who sold it to UK in 1959. Architectural elements include two curved staircases, burled mahogany panels, and elaborately molded ceilings.
▪ The Warehouse Block Holiday Hop is Saturday through Dec. 23 in the Warehouse Block district along National and North Ashland and Walton avenues.
Starting on Small Business Saturday, you can pick up a map from participating businesses, get your map stamped at each business, then drop it off at your last stop. The more stamps you have, the more chances to win gift cards from participating businesses including Centered, DryArt Salon & Blowdry Bar, Designs Unlimited Fine Jewelers, Breakout Games, Lucia’s World Emporium, Etchison Co. & Lady Bug etc., Market on National, Varsity Print, Nate’s Coffee on National, La Petite Délicat, Locals’ Craft Food & Drink, Ragpeddler, Wildfire Yoga and Breathe Pilates Method.
Also, Lucia’s, at 328 North Ashland Avenue, will celebrate its 11th anniversary Friday through Monday with 15 percent off storewide, a gift basket giveaway, and a fair-trade chocolate and coffee tasting. Spend $75 and receive a free ornament.
▪ The Market 301 is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Manchester Music Hall, 899 Manchester Street. You’ll find local vendors offering jewelry, apparel, food, and art. Check out the event Facebook page for a complete list. Bit.ly/2AjOPN7.
▪ For any cooks on your holiday gift list, Le Creuset, makers of cast-iron cookware with its signature enamel glaze, will open a new store 7 a.m. Friday at The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville.
▪ The Living Arts & Science Center, 362 North Martin Luther King Boulevard, will host a Holiday Art Market in partnership with Art Inc. Kentucky. It’s 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free.
▪ Draper James at the Summit at Fritz Farm will host a Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale. Friday through Tuesday, get 25 percent off site wide, with 25 percent of all proceeds donated to Girls Inc. Free shipping in-store and online at Draperjames.com.
