Looking for affordable Christmas gifts? These 10 tips can help you out.

Ready or not, the holidays are here.
Did you make your list? Do you have a plan for how you’ll afford to get gifts for everyone on it? Can you have merry Christmas without spending a lot?
It is certainly possible, though it’s going to take a little work and planning.
Here are 10 tips to help you not overspend this holiday season:
1. Take inventory. Look around your house. Gather up all your spare items — books, clothes, toys, electronics and housewares items. Do you currently own anything that might make a nice gift form someone, or do you have any items you could sell in order to buy gifts for those on your list.
It might sound crass, but if your sister-in-law always comments on how much she likes that flower vase on your piano and you’re not such a big fan of it, give it to her. You know she’ll like it. I guarantee you have more items like this than you think.
2. Make a list. Do this first as a game plan for gifting. Get this free printable Christmas gift list to help you. http://bit.ly/1uT6kuz
3. Gather up your current gift cards. These can be re-gifted, used to buy gifts, or sold to buy gifts. You can sell gift cards on sites like eBay and Raise. If you’re planning to give gift cards as gifts this year, check out the DIY gift card snow globe ideas on Pinterest.
Some businesses are giving away gift cards with purchases. Starbucks lovers can get a $5 Starbucks card when they buy four grande beverages after 2 p.m. Purchases must be made in a single transaction. You will receive a $5 egift within 7 days when using mobile order and pay.
4. Raid your gift closet. A gift closet is a designated area where you store gifts that you’ve purchased throughout the year as you find the best deals on items that will make great gifts. Gift closets are a way to get maximum savings for the holidays. If you don’t have one, start one in 2018. (Don’t forget to stock it with post-holiday clearance essentials, like wrapping paper)
5. Watch local yard sale and auction sites. Keep an eye on Craigslist-type sites and Facebook groups. People are constantly listing things for free or on sale for good prices. Many items are new or like-new make good gifts. Lexington Online Auction is an auction site that offers new stuff for lots less than you can buy in store.
6. Take advantage of rewards program on your credit cards, email offers and survey opportunities. Some credit card companies offer rewards and programs like Disney Movie Rewards, Papers Rewards, Huggies Rewards, Kellogg’s Family Rewards, My Coke Rewards give away items, too.
Also be sure to sign up for email offers, free catalogs and more from your favorite store to get exclusive offers. By doing so, you’ll be able to score freebies from popular stores like L.L. Bean, Eddie Bauer, JCPenney, Staples, Bath & Body Works, Victoria Secrets and more.
Don’t forget that you can use your frequent flyer miles on magazine subscriptions. Mags for Miles allows you to spend those spare miles on magazine subscriptions. This is a great option for those of us who don’t typically accrue enough miles to actually earn a free flight, or whose miles are about to expires. If you do opt to gift a subscription, print out free magazine gift subscription cards/tags.
Take the Disney Rewards Challenge on Facebook and get five free Disney movie rewards points. This offer is available the first and third Monday of each month. Create a Sam’s Club Photo account and get 50 prints 4x6 for free. Your free print coupon will be sent to the email address you sign up with. Free photos can be used in lovely personalized gifts.
7. Sign up for free samples. Many free samples can be used as stocking stuffers especially beauty samples. Lots of stores give out samples of their products. I always check out Walgreens beauty counter because it often has samples free for the taking.
8. Host a gift swap. Everyone has something that was given to them that is still on the shelf because they will never use it. Get your friends together, have everyone bring unwanted items and swap them out. They could make gifts for other friends or family.
9. Check out all sales ad and use your coupons. There are lots of great deals out there right now that simply require reading a sale circular. For example, through Dec. 16 Target is offering a good value on Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark Bars for under $1. Use the 20 percent off candy mobile coupon ( text CANDY to 827438) plus use the 50 percent off Cartwheel offer exclusive to Target shoppers.
The Wendy’s Frosty Key Tag promotion is back for 2018. Next time you’re at Wendy’s, you can purchase a 2018 Frosty Key Tag for just $2 and you’ll get a free Jr. Frosty with any purchase during each visit through December 31, 2018! Wendy’s will also donate to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption for each key tag sold.
10. Use your talents. Utilize your talents. If you love to bake, make a homemade pie as a gift for someone. If you love to knit, make a scarf. If you believe that a gift has to be store bought you are wrong. Making something from your heart is always a wonderful gift.
Consider making homemade coupons for things, too. You can offer a free night of babysitting, help with yard work, gardening, house work, etc. Be creative.
Other savings
▪ Kroger stores will have these digital coupons available on the dates listed below:
December 2: PowerBar Plant Protein Bar or PowerBar ProteinPlus Bar
December 5: Mountain Dew Holiday Brew (20 ounces)
December 12: Splenda Naturals (40 count)
December 18: Knorr Selects
▪ From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2-3, have your picture taken at Target’s festive photo booth and you’ll get to take home a Polaroid photo and a keepsake holiday magnet frame.
▪ Toys R Us and Babies R Us is making holiday shopping fun for adults. From 8 to 10 p.m. on Nov. 30, parents can check out demos on new toys and get advice on the perfect gifts for the kids. Play to win toys and a chance to win a grand prize trip to New York City. Also, the evening will feature games and activities just for the grown ups.
▪ And speaking of Toys R Us, members of Geoffrey’s Birthday Club will receive a free LEGO birthday build and other surprises at Toys R Us from 3-4 p.m., on December 2 and January 6.
▪ Bring the kids to Home Depot from 9 a.m. to noon Dec. 2 to build a wooden gingerbread house. Register online at Homedepot.com.
▪ Sign up for the Penguin Random House Audio and Penguin Random House newsletters and receive the free audio download of “A Boy Called Christmas” by Matt Haig.
▪ December 1 only, Download a coupon for one free Jell-O Simply Good Instant Gelatin or Pudding Mix (3-3.9 ounce., any variety) as a Friday Freebie at Kroger. Coupon is available on Dec. 1 and must be redeemed by Dec. 17.
▪ Fill out the form to get a free Charmin Mega Roll Extender. Call 1-800-777-1410 and follow the prompts to request a free roll. The call is automated.
Deborah Morris' every-other-week column, The Fru-Gal, can help you get more for less. Go to her website, Fru-gal-friends.com.
