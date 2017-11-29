This holiday market needs more space for its 92 vendors, so it’s moving

Since 2007, the Junior League of Lexington’s Holly Day Market has offered shoppers an array of vendors selling everything from jewelry to seasonal décor.
This weekend the show, which just made Food & Wine magazine’s list of the best holiday markets in every state, has moved to the Lexington Convention Center.
“It provided more opportunity for growth,” Holly Day Market board chairwoman Jessica Stigall said of the change of venues from the Kentucky Horse Park to the Convention Center. “This year we should have significantly more merchants than we’ve ever had in the past. And apart from that, we have opportunities to add even more merchant spaces in the future.”
You’ll find more than 92 vendors from across the country, and some of your local favorites too, including Artique, Kentucky Branded, Blanton’s Bourbon Shop and Queen Bee Gifts. New to the show is jewelry retailer Kendra Scott, which will donate 20 percent of its proceeds to local nonprofits.
And so you don’t miss a minute of the weekend’s big games, there will be seating and TVs throughout the Market. Other activities include a happy hour, cookies with Santa, and a wreath auction.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10, free for ages 10 and younger. Proceeds help support the Junior League of Lexington and local non-profit agencies.
More shopping news
▪ Ashland, the Henry Clay Estate, at 120 Sycamore Road, will host A Kentucky Christmas at Ashland from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. The day will include a Christmas market with more than 30 vendors, the singing of carols, and the lighting of holiday displays.
▪ The Black Friday Art Sale arrives a week after the holiday, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday and and 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Lexington Art League’s Loudoun House, 209 Castlewood Drive. More than 25 local artists will sell their work. On Friday, all works will be $50 or less.
The event will include food and drinks by Sweet Lilu’s, caroling by the Lexington Children’s Theatre, and music from DJ Leeroy.
▪ The Christmas Market at Michler’s is 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at 417 East Maxwell Street. Vendors will sell food and merchandise, including holiday ornaments and cards. Free parking is available at 446 East High Street. Look for the Kentucky Native Café sign. For a list of vendors, go to Michlers.com.
▪ The Summit at Fritz Farm presents Lights Up on Saturday.with giveaways and live music. Santa will arrive at 3 p.m., cookies and hot chocolate will be served on The Green and Anthropologie will host a children’s toy workshop from noon to 4 p.m. Santa will light the tree at 6 p.m. in front of Honeywood.
▪ Windy Corner Market at 4595 Bryan Station Road will host its annual holiday bazaar from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Merchandise will include Lighthouse candles, Pomegranate linens, Werking Wire jewelry, and Singing Hills Goat Farm soaps and lotions.
▪ Omar & Elsie, at 114 Old Lafayette Avenue, will host a Tracy Paige Jewelry pop-up shop from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
▪ Bella Rose at 126 West Maxwell Street will host a holiday open house 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. During the event get 20 percent off your purchase.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
