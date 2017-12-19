A version of ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ and other holiday fun

From gingerbread houses to children building snowmen and five “golden rings,” newsroom artist Chris Ware has captured many of the images of winter and the approaching Christmas season.
You can certainly just enjoy looking at all the fun, or you can see if you can find all that he has included: Santa checking his list, a lady dancing and a mouse enjoying fruitcake. Here are the items to search for:
A partridge and a pear
A swan a-swimming
‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
Bonus: A partridge with pear tea
A maid a-milking
Two teddy bears
A turtle and a dove
A lady dancing
Two snow globes
A french hen
A lord a-leaping
Milk and cookies
Three calling birds
A piper piping
A fruitcake
Five golden rings
A drummer drumming
Three gingerbread men
A goose a-lying
Eleven candy canes
Never miss a local story.
Answer key:
1. A partridge and a pear, 2. (Bonus: A partridge, with pear tea), 3. A turtle and a dove, 4. A french hen, 5. 3 calling birds, 6. 5 golden rings, 7. A goose a-lying, 8. A swan a-swimming, 9. A maid a-milking, 10. A lady dancing, 11. A lord a-leaping, 12. A piper piping, 13. A drummer, drumming, 14. Eleven candy canes, 15. Rudolph the, red-nosed reindeer, 16. Two teddy bears, 17. Two snow globes, 18. Milk and cookies, 19. A fruitcake, 20. 3 gingerbread men.
Comments