Designer fashion show with international flair helps bid adieu to 2017

Lexington’s vibrant design scene will be on display at the Blossom 2018 New Year’s Eve-Eve Fashion Show and Party, 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at Smiley Pete Publishing, 434 Old Vine Street.
The fundraiser for Lexington Community Radio and The Ingenia Club will feature fashions by Rosario Sosa, Iris Jimenez, Krista Shah, Laverne Zabielski, Soreyda Benedit-Begley, Ronald Cooper and Mya Price.
The evening will include Chinese costumes and dance by Shuling Studio; traditional Mexican costumes by Casa de La Cultura Hispana de Kentucky; dance by America Diminicci and Claudia Ochoa; and music by Connor Perry, LaKyya Washington and DJ Xtremo. Tickets are $15, available at Eventbrite.
▪ The Prissy Peach, 383 East High Street, will host a New Year fashion event at 6 p.m. Thursday, showcasing its new collection of semi-formal apparel. Hourglass Spa will talk about beauty, skin care and lashes. Barre Lex will chat about its new studio at 1850 Bryant Road, Suite 110, scheduled to open Jan. 1, and will discuss how to get in shape. The evening will include door prizes, snacks and wine. Facebook.com/theprissypeachboutiquelex.
▪ If you haven’t visited Fable and Flame’s new store at 157A North Broadway, next door to the Lexington Opera House, now’s the perfect time, with savings of as much as75 percent off home décor and accessories through Friday. Discounts include 50 percent off select holiday décor, 75 percent off Greentree Home candles, and 50 percent off scarves.
▪ There’s a year-end sale through Dec. 30 at Mulberry & Lime, 216 North Limestone. All Pine Cone Hill, Dash & Albert, and Fresh American merchandise is 20 percent off. In-stock Matt & Nat bags are 25 percent off. And pre-inventory clearance merchandise is 25 percent to 75 percent off.
▪ Milk Makeup’s Holographic Stick in a new Stardust shade launched this week. Glide the iridescent pink highlighter stick along cheeks, eyes or lips for that extra glow. Ingredients include mango butter and coconut oil to keep you moisturized. It’s $28 at Sephora.com and Milkmakeup.com.
