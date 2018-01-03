Target has the latest from HGTV’s Chip and Joanna Gaines

The Chip and Joanna Gaines brand Hearth & Hand with Magnolia launched 140 new pieces last week at Target stores.
Fresh merchandise includes a metal mailbox, plant stand, storage boxes, and tabletop items in blues and golds for spring. Prices range from 99 cents to $129.99. Target.com.
▪ Failte Irish Imports at 113 South Upper Street has plenty of wool caps to keep you warm this winter. Ireland-based brands include Mucros Weavers and Hannah Hats.
▪ Clothes Mentor , the used-clothing store at 2220 Nicholasville Road in Zandale Shopping Center, has a fall and winter clearance sale going on throughout the month.
Save 60 percent off women’s apparel and accessories through Jan. 14, 70 percent off Jan. 15 through 26, and 90 percent off Jan. 27 through 31.
▪ At the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville, stores are offering big sales this month. Save as much as 70 percent off at the Chico’s outlet through Jan. 15, at Converse, save an extra 50 percent off clearance sneakers through Jan. 10, and at the Lane Bryant outlet, the semi-annual sale and clearance event continues through Jan. 15. For a list of sales, go to Theoutletshoppesofthebluegrass.com.
▪ What’s in and what’s out for 2018 home décor? Domino editors recently shared some of their picks. Millennial Pink, the soft peachy blush we’ve seen on bed linens and bags, is on the hit list. Look instead for muted yellows and lilacs.
Editors suggest shaking up the classic white subway tile look for baths and kitchens. Mix it up with richly colored tiles in deep blue or a vibrant green. Make it interesting with marble or metallic options.
And that crowded gallery wall with a jumble of found prints? Replace it with one large-scale piece, maybe a colorful painting or a unique framed photo.
