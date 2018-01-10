Dry, scaly winter skin? Here’s how to fix that

To battle dry, flaky winter skin and hair, more and more companies are offering a fix with hydrating oils.
Lush Cosmetics has launched a new line of bath oils featuring natural ingredients including neroli oil, lime, bergamot, and chamomile. Go to Lushusa.com or visit the store at The Summit at Fritz Farm.
Davines offers Authentic Nourishing Oil (about $44), for hair and skin featuring natural sesame seed, lemon peel, and rosa damascena flower. You’ll find it at salons that carry Davines products, including Indigo Salon & Wellness at 333 East Short Street, or at Davines.com.
Creme de Corps Nourishing Dry Body Oil from Kiehl’s ($17.50 for 2.5-ounces), delivers lightweight hydration in a handy spray bottle. Enriched with grapeseed oil, it contains notes of vanilla and almond. Look for it at the Kiehl’s counter at Dillard’s in Fayette Mall, or go to Kiehls.com.
More shopping news
▪ Loft will launch a plus-size collection Feb. 5 featuring women’s apparel in sizes 16 to 26. Currently, you’ll find sizes up to 18 and XXL in select styles at Loft.com.
▪ The first Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show of the year is is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. Admission is $2, free for ages 11 and younger. 859-255-7309. Antiqueskentucky.com.
▪ Want one of the “Time’s Up” pins spotted on celebrities at Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards? The pin, created to show support for the fight against discrimination and harassment in the workplace, is $12 at Timesupnow.com. You’ll have a bit of a wait before you can wear it, though. The site is taking orders, with delivery expected in four to six weeks.
▪ The Southern Crossings Pottery Festival is coming to Louisville on March 2 and 3 at the Copper & Kings Distillery, 1121 East Washington Street.
The exhibit and market will featuring nine artists from the Ohio River Valley, including David Kenton Kring and Amelia Stamps of Lexington, Didem Mert of Cincinnati, and Steve G. Cheek of Louisville.
