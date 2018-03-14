Go Cats! Stylish Kentucky gear to get you through the NCAA tournament, and beyond

With another SEC championship in the bag, the Kentucky Wildcats are on their way to the NCAA tournament in Boise, Idaho. The Big Blue faithful can cheer on the team in an amazing array of UK-inspired gear. Tees, flags, coolers, and assorted trinkets are available everywhere from discount shops to department stores.
In Lexington, High Street Fly at 887 East High Street offers Kentucky apparel for men, women, and children, as well as home decor and accessories. The store has you covered with great selection of hoops tees.
Shop Local Kentucky at 212 Woodland Avenue carries ball caps, accessories and gifts. Vintage-style tees are available in unisex sizes.
Wear your loyalty on your wrist with a cute “Kentucky” script cuff, $12, from Gathered Mercantile in Versailles. Wear alone or stacked with other bracelets during the game or all year long.
More shopping news
▪ “Magnificent Mona Bismarck: Kentucky Style Icon,” opens Thursday at the Frazier History Museum in Louisville. The exhibit, on view through July 29, will feature more than 80 pieces from the Louisville native’s personal couture collection from the 1930s to the 1970s.
Iconic styles include apparel by Cristobal Balenciaga, Hubert de Givenchym and fine jewelry by Belperron and Verdura. Photographs by Edward Steichen and her friend Cecil Beaton along with personal portraits by artists Salvador Dali and Savely Sorine will be on display.
▪ The annual Goodwill Sale is going on through March 24 at Bon-Ton Stores including Elder-Beerman. Shoppers can bring Goodwill donations of clothings, shoes, and household goods to stores. In exchange, customers get three coupons for each item donated for up to 30 percent off apparel and 15 percent off cosmetics and fragrances.
▪ Karl Lagerfeld Paris has launched a tall capsule collection at Long Tall Sally. Spring styles tailored for women 5-foot-8 and taller include tweed skirts with coordinating jackets, elegant maxi dresses, and jeans. Footwear in sizes 10 to 14 and accessories are also available.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
