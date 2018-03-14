Looking for Sweet Sixteen eats?

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ most popular resident, Fiona the hippo, showed off the sheer power in her hind legs in a video shared to the zoo’s Facebook page on February 24. The clip showed Fiona walking along the bottom of the hippo cove before she propelled herself to the surface of the water, much to the amusement of onlookers. According to the zoo, although hippos spend most of their lives in water they don’t actually float or swim. They walk along the bottom and propel themselves to the surface for air.