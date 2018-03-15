More Videos

St. Patrick: what you might not know

While we may know how to celebrate St. Pat, do we know why we celebrate him or what he did? Here are a few facts about the patron saint of Ireland and why we think he's worth a party.
Chris Ware cware@herald-leader.com
Baby boomers are five times more likely to have hepatitis C. Most people living with hepatitis C do not know they are infected. In this video, the CDC recommendation that everyone born from 1945-1965 is reinforced with those numbers appearing in everyday life.

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS), nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Public health and violence prevention practitioners and researchers are united by a common goal: stop sexual violence from happening in the first place. Assuring a uniform understanding of and approach to the issue contributes to accurate reporting and surveillance, adherence to proven interventions, and opportunities to enhance existing prevention strategies and develop new ones.

Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ most popular resident, Fiona the hippo, showed off the sheer power in her hind legs in a video shared to the zoo’s Facebook page on February 24. The clip showed Fiona walking along the bottom of the hippo cove before she propelled herself to the surface of the water, much to the amusement of onlookers. According to the zoo, although hippos spend most of their lives in water they don’t actually float or swim. They walk along the bottom and propel themselves to the surface for air.

You may have heard that going outside in the winter without a hat on will result in catching a cold, but is that really true? A doctor separates fact from fiction when it comes to what actually causes us to get sick.

Need help to make your brows look bold and beautiful? Heather Tillett and Megan Williams of Indigo Salon & Wellness show you how to fill in your eyebrows. This technique is just one of the tips the staff will share at Sip & Style.