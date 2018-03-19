What is James Archambeault's favorite photo?

Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS), nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Public health and violence prevention practitioners and researchers are united by a common goal: stop sexual violence from happening in the first place. Assuring a uniform understanding of and approach to the issue contributes to accurate reporting and surveillance, adherence to proven interventions, and opportunities to enhance existing prevention strategies and develop new ones.