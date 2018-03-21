Reese Witherspoon’s brand and popular apparel retailer announce collaboration

Fans of actress Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle brand Draper James featuring women’s apparel and accessories, now have more options when it comes to sizing.
A limited-edition collaboration with plus-size retailer Eloquii features wrap blouses, tops, skirts, dresses, and pants in sizes 12 to 28. You’ll find them at Draperjames.com or Eloquii.com.
There’s a Draper James store at The Summit at Fritz Farm where you’ll find women’s apparel in sizes 14 and below, as well as home accents and gifts.
More shopping news
▪ The new Habitat for Humanity ReStore at 817 Winchester Road will celebrate its opening with a warehouse sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. It’s Lexington’s second ReStore location, offering furniture, home decor, and building supplies. Another store is located on Southland Drive next to Good Food Co-Op.
▪ Lilly Pulitzer and Pottery Barn have collaborated for a spring collection of colorful prints on bedding, furniture, rugs, and decor. Vibrant tropical prints include fuchsia orchids, azure seashells, and playful, hand-painted corals. Shop online at Potterybarn.com or in stores including the Lexington location at The Summit at Fritz Farm.
▪ Hunter, the iconic British brand is coming to Target stores on April 14 with a limited-edition collection of apparel and accessories for women, men, and children, as well as merchandise for the home and outdoors. Prices will range from $5 to $80.
▪ At J. Jill at Fayette Mall save an extra 40 percent off all sale styles through Sunday. Discounts are also available online at Jjill.com.
