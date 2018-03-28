Before you head to Keeneland’s spring meet check out the track’s new merchandise

Before opening-day crowds arrive at Keeneland’s spring meet on April 6, visitors can get a preview of the Keeneland Shop’s newest vendors and merchandise at A Taste of the Races.
Hours are from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 4, and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 5 in the Keeneland Shop and the Clubhouse Lobby.
Vendors will include Catstudio, Christine A. Moore, Crittenden, Draper James, E.F. Meeks, and Kendra Scott. Wednesday will feature hors d’oeuvres by executive chef Marc Therrien and craft cocktails by Maker’s Mark and Gents Original. The first 250 visitors will receive the complimentary cocktail in a Catstudio glass to take home. Both days will feature discounts.
The biggest new launch at the Keeneland Shop this spring is Draper James, the Southern lifestyle brand of actress Reese Witherspoon. A capsule collection features a “Feelin Lucky” trinket tray, a “Hold Your Horses” clutch, hats, and a key fob of Keeneland’s iconic green gatepost.
“Obviously the racing is the heart and tradition of Keeneland but the social atmosphere is what many of our patrons come to experience first and foremost,” said Kyle Cassin, Keeneland’s director of retail. “We felt like Draper James is a really great representation of that.”
From Brackish, makers of bespoke feather bow ties based in Charleston, S.C., there’s a new design exclusive to Keeneland. Catstudio of California has created special Keeneland drink glasses.
Local businesses include Henry Dry Goods with a collection of equine-inspired bags and pillows. The Beaufort Bonnet Co. will introduce a line of children’s cotton dresses and pajamas.
More shopping news
▪ A trunk show with Formé Millinery will be 5:30-8 p.m. Friday at the Brown Hotel in Louisville. Jenny Pfanenstiel of Formé Millinery will be in the first-floor lobby outside the gift shop to help shoppers find the perfect hat or fascinator for Derby.
▪ Yudofsky Fur & Leather at The Summit at Fritz Farm will host a trunk show featuring spring and fall collections from Emmelle and Mi Jong Lee. Styles by Fancy Derby Hats will also be shown. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday. Personal appointments are always available with stylists Susan English and Donna Stephens.
▪ Get 20 percent off full-price store merchandise, 50 percent off clearance items at the warehouse sale at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill in Harrodsburg. Shop 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Shakervillageky.org.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
