Star of HGTV, DIY Network has ideas for updating your kitchen

If cold April showers have you wishing for warmer weather, head to the Central Kentucky Home and Garden Show at Rupp Arena for inspiration.
The three-day showcase features gardens, landscapes, home interior trends, and products for outdoor living.
This year’s special guests include Alison Victoria, star of DIY Network's “Kitchen Crashers” and HGTV's “Windy City Flip.” Victoria, founder and president of Alison Victoria Interiors with offices in Chicago and Las Vegas, will share tips on updating a kitchen with elements like space planning, lighting, and organization.
Other speakers will include author Boyce Thompson discussing the latest in home products. Hours are 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. at Rupp Arena. Admission is $9.75 for adults, $8.75 for seniors, free for ages 16 and younger and active military with ID. Ckyhomeshow.com.
More shopping news
▪ The Blue Horse Antiques Festival at the Red Mile’s round barn will feature more than 20 vendors from eight states offering furniture, rugs, art, silver, jewelry, and decorative accessories.
The event starts with a preview from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, then continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Friday night admission is $45 single, $75 for couples, and proceeds will benefit Old Friends Farm, the retirement home for Thoroughbred horses in Georgetown.
General admission for Saturday and Sunday is $12. Bluehorseantiquesfestival.org.
▪ It’s opening weekend for the Keeneland’s spring meet and shopping is part of the fun. At Milliner’s Corner, Friday through Sunday next to the walking ring, you’ll find hats from Christine A. Moore and Formé Millinery.
On Wednesday, fans are encouraged to wear red at Keeneland in honor of the Go Red For Women movement and to raise awareness about heart disease in women. The first 3,000 patrons will receive a red dress pin.
▪ Create your own accessory for Oaks or Derby Day at a Fascinator Workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. April 28 at the Headley-Whitney Museum. The workshop is $35 and includes materials and entry to the museum. You must pre-register at 859-255-6653 or Headley-whitney.org/upcoming-events.
▪ For every prom or special-occasion dress purchased on Saturday at Macy’s stores and Macys.com, a prom dress, up to 5,600 of them, will be donated to the non-profit Becca's Closet to distribute to a girl in need.
▪ A new collaboration by Dr. Scholl’s Shoes and Urban Outfitters is a fresh take on the iconic slide. Six limited-edition styles featuring modern prints and materials combined with vintage-inspired silhouettes will be released on Thursday.
The Urban Outfitters store at The Square will not carry the shoes, but you’ll find them online at Drschollsshoes.com and Urbanoutfitters.com.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
