These new bangles are Derby inspired and available at a trunk show near you

Florida-based Bourbon and Boweties will visit Kentucky for a series of trunk shows featuring new styles including Derby-inspired bangles. This popular brand is known for its bracelets with stones from around the world and handwrapped wire with an amazing array of styles, most of them at $40 and less.
This week, stops include Sweet Mash Southern Goods, 101 South Main Street in Lawrenceburg, 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday. The store will offer prizes and sips.
They’ll be at Kentucky Branded from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at 3801 Mall Road, Suite 105, in Fayette Plaza next to Fayette Mall. The weekend tour wraps up with a visit to Von Maur at Oxmoor Center in Louisville from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. The same day at Von Maur, Emily Maynard, owner and designer of Elva Fields jewelry, will be at the store from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a trunk show.
More shopping news
▪ House has opened its new location at 1148 Industry Road across from Creative Kitchen and Bath. The store, co-owned by Stuart Hurt, Dwayne Anderson, and Jeremy Rice, offers home decor and accessories.
▪ The first Burlington Antique Show of the season is Sunday. The event, featuring more than 200 dealers, is held the third Sunday of the month, April through October, at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Road in Burlington.
▪ Churchill Downs has announced that Manhattan-based designer Christine Moore is the official milliner of the Kentucky Derby. It’s the first time in 144 years that a milliner has been featured as a part of the Kentucky Derby Festivities.
This weekend you can meet Moore at Keeneland Friday through Sunday at Milliners Corner next to the walking ring. Other brands visiting the Keeneland Shop will include Maui Jim Thursday through Sunday at Formé Millinery Friday through Sunday.
▪ More than 200 pairs of Eyebobs will be on display during at trunk show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Mulberry & Lime, 216 North Limestone Street. Eyebobs are available in readers, sunreaders, and polarized sunglasses, or frames may be converted to prescription eyewear. Save 10 percent off purchases during the show.
▪ The Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Show is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. Admission is $2, free for ages 11 and younger. 859-255-7309. Antiqueskentucky.com.
Harriett Hendren: 859-231-3175
Comments