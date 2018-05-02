What's your favorite bourbon? Vote in the poll and we'll share the top five as readers' suggestions for what to drink during the Kentucky Derby.
What's your favorite bourbon? Vote in the poll and we'll share the top five as readers' suggestions for what to drink during the Kentucky Derby. Associated Press/File photo

Living

Vote for the bourbon you'll be drinking during the Kentucky Derby

By Josh Moore And Janet Patton

May 02, 2018 11:47 AM

The Kentucky Derby is on Saturday and we want to know what you'll be drinking during "The Fastest Two Minutes in Sports."

Below you can vote from 25 bourbons we've selected or write in a bourbon that isn't on the list. The top five brands after polling will be recommended to our readers as the bourbons they should bring to their Kentucky Derby parties.

(If you arrived at this page via the mobile Twitter app and the poll hasn’t loaded, copy and past the original link into your mobile browser.)

