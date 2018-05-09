Still shopping for mom or the grad? These two fairs spotlight local artists, wares.

More than 40 Kentucky artisans will be featured at the Berea Makers Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Russel Acton Folk Center in Berea.
It's the second year for the event that features handcrafted items including ceramics, modern art prints and decor, candles, clothing, soap, stationery, jewelry and accessories.
Fresh-cut flowers from Bellaire Blooms will be available, and Lexington artist Katherine Spears will paint 15-minute mini portraits. Food trucks will be on site. A complete list of makers is available at Bereamakersmarket.com.
More shopping news
▪ More than 70 vendors will offer food and drink, jewelry, pottery, woodwork, photography and more, at Lexington's Mayfest Art Fair. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Gratz Park and Transylvania University.
▪ Worn and Companyat 901 Winchester Road, will celebrate its first year anniversary from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Owner Nick Nardiello will have local artisans on hand including: Anna Gregory, designer of custom woodwork; Cara Hochhalter of Maple and J jewelry; Alicia Alleyne of Til November and The Stitchery; Lance Heilman of Overkill Knives; Matthew Cook of Borderstate leather goods; and Kevin and Brad Miller with Old Miller's Club Bloody Mary Mix, Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. and DJ Mike Grapes.
▪ Pop's Resale at 1423 Leestown Road will celebrate 22 years in business from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday . The day will include specials, drawings for gifts, cake, pizza, and cookies.
▪ Mulberry & Lime at 216 North Limestone will host a yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday . Merchandise will include samples, frames, jewelry, and a car. Discounts inside the store will include bed linens, decorative accessories, and pajamas.
▪ The Athens Schoolhouse Antiques Showis 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 6270 Athens Walnut Hill Pike. Admission is $2, free for ages 11 and younger. Antiqueskentucky.com.
