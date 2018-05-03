Here's how sidelined WLEX-TV anchor Nancy Cox will celebrate Derby

LEX18-TV anchor Nancy Cox loves the Kentucky Derby — always has.
This year, as the popular WLEX-TV anchor recovers from major back surgery, she is determined not to miss out.
Cox was diagnosed with scoliosis at 14. She had back surgery in April, her second in four years. Cox, who was Miss Kentucky 1990, has been with WLEX since 1992.
Cox has been home since last Saturday from Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital. She is walking with the assistance of a cane indoors, a walker if she goes outside.
Despite the continued challenges from surgical recovery, Cox will be celebrating the Derby experience — minus the parts where she is live on the air with her beautiful ensemble, "when it all comes together like spring in Kentucky personified," she said in an email.
"I will definitely wear a hat on Derby Day," Cox said in her email. Chocolate chip and nut pie, the traditional dessert of the Derby, will be served, made by Cox's mother.
"There is an upside to not being at Churchill Downs, and that is watching our coverage on WLEX," Cox said in her email. "I’m always proud of what a station our size manages to pull off every year. Not just technically, but the quality of work by my colleagues is outstanding. I usually DVR the entire day anyway and watch it later. "
She has not picked a horse, anticipating that she'll just bet based on a gut feeling at the last minute. Cox will also probably place some friendly wagers with her two children.
Her time since back surgery hasn't been easy, and pain management post-surgery "left a lot to be desired. It took me some time to get that under control, and now I feel very behind in my recovery."
She said that notes, cards and e-mail from viewers have been appreciated.
"When you're undergoing something like this I think your emotions can be all over the place. So I've cried a lot. Tears of pain. But many more tears of thankfulness, love and hope."
The pain she had before the surgery is gone, Cox wrote: "So I just keep telling myself that every day is a day closer to getting back to life."
