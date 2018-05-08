First she won an award. Then, Vogue magazine called this Kentuckian 'a name to watch.'

A Kentucky woman was one of two designers chosen by the faculty of New York City's Pratt Institute to receive an award at the recent fashion show of Pratt's 2018 graduating class.
But that's not necessarily the best news.
Richmond native Emily Ridings, a graduate of Madison Central High School, was awarded a $10,000 scholarship and after the fashion show, was named by Vogue as one of five "names to know" from the graduating class.
"Ever since the show, a lot of opportunities have been coming up here," said Ridings, 21, in a call from New York where she'll graduate next week. "I definitely want to be a part of that and at the same time, my appreciation for Kentucky has grown so much and I want to spend some time there. "
One of Ridings’ key pieces at the show was a hoop skirt fashioned of reeds and leather created with the help of her grandmother Judy Ridings, who has about 20 years experience in basket weaving.
"I came to her with that idea," she said. "It was very much an experimentation. And it was so much fun to make."
Other garments featured elements pulled from the environment, such as paper, cheese cloth, and luggage tags.
"I just didn’t want to be off limits to anything. What that turned into was finding beauty in all of my surroundings," she said.
Two hundred looks paraded down the runway at the show, Vogue said.
"The thread running through the strongest collections was a sense of playfulness," wrote Laird Borrelli-Perrson for the fashion magazine. "Craft was highlighted, as were materials, many repurposed. Like established designers, the students were into the “world of interiors”— often using fabrics intended for housewares and furnishings. Several collections exuded a homespun sense of nostalgia and incorporated personal memorabilia — photographs, patches, and the like — that looked like it could have been found in a poster-hung teenage bedroom. Come as you are."
After graduation, Ridings, whose parents George and Judy live in Richmond, plans to move back to Kentucky.
But a few of her essentials will remain in New York in a storage unit. "I know that my time here is not finished but I also know how much I love Kentucky," she said.
Comments