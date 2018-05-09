Breakthrough treatment for stroke is saving, restoring lives

On February 6, 2018, the Wall Street Journal published an article and video describing “a revolution” in stroke care, “a breakthrough” treatment that is just in time for baby boomers who live right here in the stroke belt.
Thrombectomy is transforming stroke care for the most severe strokes. In this procedure, physicians with highly specialized training pull out clots that lodge in large vessels of the brain. Here is where high technology meets the road of high-risk strokes. Some compare thrombectomy for stroke as having the same transformative effect as antibiotics for infections.
Why is thrombectomy receiving such accolades and attention? Large clinical trials have shown significant contrasting outcomes among patients with stroke depending on how quickly blood flow is restored to the brain. For every minute blood flow is blocked as many as two billion brain cells dies.
The result of thrombectomy patients who arrive in time to take out the clot and restore blood flow is “striking,” the article declared. Take two mirror image patients with severe stroke – one receives thrombectomy and one does not. The next morning the thrombectomy patient will be near normal, and the other patient may have large amounts of tissue destroyed, be sent to a hospice and die within days.
We are fortunate in Kentucky. There are almost 30 certified stroke centers and close to a dozen who perform thrombectomy. A stroke patient anywhere in the state is an ambulance or helicopter ride from receiving the highest level of stroke care. But time is the critical factor.
Helping people realize that signs of decreased brain function is an emergency is not easy. The vast functions of the brain may present with a multitude of differing symptoms during stroke. The most common strokes, however, present similarly with these symptoms:
- Weakness, numbness, paralysis on one side of the body
- Difficulty speaking or responding
- Facial drooping/asymmetry
- Vision disturbances
One or more of these symptoms is an emergency. Call 911. There is only a three- to four-hour window to get the best care possible for stroke.
You can learn your risk for stroke at Baptist Health Lexington’s free stroke risk screening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18 at the Dillard’s inside entrance at Fayette Mall. No appointment is necessary.
Jane Van Tatenhove is the stroke program coordinator at Baptist Health Lexington and a Joint Commission stroke reviewer.
Comments