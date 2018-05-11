Twenty-seven years ago, his mother won a Black Achievers Award. Now it's his turn.

On Saturday, Lexington community activist Richard "Devine Carama" Spaulding will receive an award from the YMCA of Central Kentucky Black Achievers just like his mother, Jackie Spaulding, received an award from the organization 27 years ago.
Carama is being recognized for his advocacy of youth causes in Lexington. Spaulding was honored for her community outreach while working in customer service for Kroger at Tates Creek Centre.
The family had planned to attend the awards dinner on May 12 as a group, including Ben Spaulding, Jackie's husband. But Ben Spaulding, 74, died on April 26.
Nonetheless, Carama and his mother still plan to celebrate together.
Jackie Spaulding, 62, said while she worked at customer service at the Kroger in Tates Creek Centre, she spoke at schools about the importance of education in retail careers as well as helped raise money for organizations such as Habitat for Humanity.
After Spaulding left Kroger in 2000, she went on to work for an insurance company while continuing to volunteer for a variety of Lexington-area causes.
She didn't know how much seeing her award affected her son's outlook on volunteering for Lexington's youth.
"I thought he paid more attention to his dad, because his dad was a youth baseball coach in the community," Jackie Spaulding said. "He's told me recently how much he looked up to me, but I didn't notice at the time."
Carama was 11 when his mother won her award. "I was always inspired by that, when she brought the award home, and that she still has it."
Carama is the founder of the Believing In Forever youth organization and is known in Lexington for youth motivational speaking, mentoring programs and his 48-hour marathon performance downtown on Dec. 6-9, 2017 as part of a winter coat drive.
When he mother heard he had won an award from Black Achievers, "It made her tear up a little bit. She was very proud, but we also thought it was so ironic, to be recognized by the same organization, 27 years apart," he said.
Jackie Spaulding said that her son's community service "is just a passion for him. He sacrifices so much personally. Material things don't matter to him like they do to most people."
"He would do without to give to other people," she said.
The YMCA of Central Kentucky Black Achievers Program, founded in 1985 is a college and career readiness program for students in grades 6-12, designed to help youth of color set and pursue higher educational and career goals.
Tickets for the banquet at Embassy Suites are $50 per person or $500 for a table of 10. To purchase tickets, visit www.blackachieversceremony.eventbrite.com
