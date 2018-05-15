Treat yourself royally with this wedding-inspired mac and cheese

What better way to celebrate the wedding of an American actress into the British royal family than with crown-shaped pasta in a bowl of mac and cheese?

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle takes place May 19. For the occasion, America's cheesiest cheese brand, Velveeta, has created "Crowns and Cheese" with, "the same warm, rich and cheesy creaminess of Velveeta Shells & Cheese that makes for a decadent and delicious eating experience — but with the addition of crown-shaped pasta, because cheesy crowns are better than real ones anyway," the announcement says.

How do you get this decadent treat? Velveeta is offering crown-shaped pasta, packaged alongside the original Shells & Cheese and a gold-plated spoon in a deluxe gold foil box "to the first people to enter on RoyallyTreatYourself.com, while supplies last. Or you can post about @Velveeta on Instagram and @EatLiquidGold on Twitter.

