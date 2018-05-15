Better than a real crown any day: Velveeta Crowns and Cheese, for the first people who sign up online. In honor of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding on Saturday.
Treat yourself royally with this wedding-inspired mac and cheese

By Janet Patton

May 15, 2018 02:00 PM

What better way to celebrate the wedding of an American actress into the British royal family than with crown-shaped pasta in a bowl of mac and cheese?

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle takes place May 19. For the occasion, America's cheesiest cheese brand, Velveeta, has created "Crowns and Cheese" with, "the same warm, rich and cheesy creaminess of Velveeta Shells & Cheese that makes for a decadent and delicious eating experience — but with the addition of crown-shaped pasta, because cheesy crowns are better than real ones anyway," the announcement says.

How do you get this decadent treat? Velveeta is offering crown-shaped pasta, packaged alongside the original Shells & Cheese and a gold-plated spoon in a deluxe gold foil box "to the first people to enter on RoyallyTreatYourself.com, while supplies last. Or you can post about @Velveeta on Instagram and @EatLiquidGold on Twitter.

