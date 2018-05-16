Cops will be all over Dunkin Donuts on Friday. But that's a good thing.

If you need an excuse to stop at Dunkin Donuts on Friday, local police are ready to help.
From 6:30 a.m. to noon, officers, deputies and agents from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will be taking turns sitting on top of seven Dunkin Donuts locations across the state, including the one at 1306 South Broadway in Lexington.
And they will be collecting donations on the ground for Special Olympics Kentucky athletes.
Special Olympics in the world's largest program of sports training and competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. It's open to anyone 8 or older and training is offered in Kentucky in 15 sports year round.
For more information on Special Olympics, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, go to soky.org.
Other participating locations include Erlanger, London, Louisville, Owensboro, Richmond and Somerset. So look up, get doughnuts and give.
