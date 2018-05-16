'Top Chef' is in Kentucky; where should the show's judges eat next?

Set the table, Kentucky: Bravo's "Top Chef" has landed.
Host Padma Lakshmi tweeted on Wednesday from Feast BBQ in Louisville: "Welcome to Kentucky!"
She also asked for restaurant recommendations, apparently while enjoying a mint julep slushy, saying: "Just got here LMK (Let me know) some good spots!! I think we're getting hot chicken next"
Followers were quick with the suggestions, which included fried chicken tacos at Louvino, a hot Brown, ice cream from the Comfy Cow, drinks at the Silver Dollar, and an offer of Sri Lankan snacks from Lexington's Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites, which Lakshmi seemed very receptive to.
Louisville's Chef Edward Lee also tweeted his greetings: "Louisville is so excited to welcome you and the Top Chef family to KY! Hope you are thirsty for a little Bourbon!"
"Top Chef" is in Kentucky to film season 16 of the top-rated Bravo series in which cheftestants battle through culinary challenges. The show plans to film scenes in Louisville, Lexington and Lake Cumberland, with bourbon, horses and bluegrass music setting the scenes.
There's been no sightings yet of head judge Tom Colicchio or Graham Elliot since the Kentucky Derby and Gail Simmons is apparently about to have a baby, but the "Top Chef Kentucky" Facebook fan page showed photos of the camera crew filming at Yew Dell Botanical Gardens on Monday.
Stay tuned for more details as they emerge.
And keep your eyes peeled for Padma and Tom, they might be dining next to you.
