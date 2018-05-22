Love the vintage look? This market has 100 vendors under one roof.

Vintage Market Days is Friday through Sunday at the Kentucky Horse Park Covered Arena.
One hundred vendors from 19 states will offer vintage home decor, jewelry, apparel, handmade furniture, jams, honey, antiques, pottery and original art. The Memorial Day weekend event will include food trucks and live music.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. A portion of proceeds goes to the Lexington Humane Society. Tickets are $10 on Friday for a three-day pass, or $5 general admission Saturday and Sunday, free for ages 11 and younger, available at the gate. Parking is $5.
More shopping news
▪ Flea at Fleet, a once-a-month flea market, is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Fleet Street Hair Shoppe at 501 North Limestone. Rise Up Pizza will be available for purchase. Want to become a vendor? Email Fleaatfleet@gmail.com.
▪ You have even more shopping choices at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass in Simpsonville with the opening of two new stores.
Book Warehouse opened last week. The 3,402-square-foot store offers closeout books discounted up to 80 percent off original retail prices. On Wednesday, a new Puma store is scheduled to open, carrying sneakers and apparel from the Puma brand.
▪ Simply Southern by Kentucky Branded is now open at Fayette Mall across from Altar'd State. Merchandise includes apparel, gifts, and accessories.
▪ More Than Your Averageis having a pop up series this weekend: from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at The Plantory, 501 W. Sixth Street and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Fleet Street Hair Shoppe, 501 N. Limestone.
Shop the spring and summer collection and meet and greet owner Mya Price. Both days get 20 percent off your entire purchase. More Than Your Average caters to women size 12 and larger.
