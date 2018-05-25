Here are all the winners of this year's Taste of the Bluegrass

Could this be your new favorite sip?
The Artisan Pecan Liqueur from Rivulet won best spirit (non-bourbon) at the annual Taste of the Bluegrass in both the Judges' and People's Choice categories.
This was the first time the spirit participated in Taste of the Bluegrass, the fund raiser for God's Pantry Food Bank, held last Friday at Keeneland.
Winners were selected in 10 categories in a People’s Choice vote and 12 categories in Judges’ Best votes to break out the best entrée categories to reflect the different variations of vendors.
Proceeds from this year’s event are expected to generate enough food to help provide more than 1.5 million meals.
People's Choice Winners:
- Best Appetizer – Bacon in a Glass, Bluegrass Hospitality Group/OBC Kitchen
- Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage – Lemonade, Ted’s Montana Grill
- Best Side –Mac and Cheese, Joella’s Hot Chicken
- Best Entrée – Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Crēaux
- Best Dessert – Nothing Bundt Cakes
- Best Bourbon – Four Roses Rose ‘Rita
- Best Spirit – Artisan Pecan Liqueur, Rivulet
- Best Beer – Milbock Lager, Blue Stallion Brewing Co.
- Best Wine – Scotto Cellars Best Decorated Booth – Edible Arrangements.
Judges' Best winners:
- Best Appetizer – Guacamole & Chips, Babalu Tapa and Tacos
- Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage – CONTEA Premium Quality Tea, john conti Coffee Company
- Best Entrée – Fine Dining – Bourbon “Sticky” Chicken with Scallions & Basmati Rice, Keeneland Hospitality
- Best Entrée – Casual Dining- Beef Brisket, City Barbeque
- Best Entrée – Culinary Institutes, Catering, & Specialty Shops- House-Cured Brisket with Cold Pickle Relish, Sullivan University
- Best Side – Watermelon & Feta with Herbs Salad with “Blushing” Vinaigrette, Murray’s Cheese
- Best Dessert – Banana Bourbon Bread Pudding, Carson’s Food & Drink
- Best Bourbon – Four Roses Single Barrel, Four Roses Distillery
- Best Spirit – Artisan Pecan Liqueur, Rivulet
- Best Beer – Cerveza Mexican Lager, West Sixth Brewing
- Best Wine – Robert Mondavi Private Selection Bourbon Barrel Chardonnay, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits
- Best Decorated Booth – Tinkers Cake Shop
