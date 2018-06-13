A shopping event for pups? Fido Fest hopes to celebrate the dogs with better weather.

Dogs and their humans can enjoy of day of treats, live music and discounts when The Summit at Fritz Farm and the Lexington Humane Society host Fido Fest from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Summit.
The event, originally schedule for May, was delayed due to thunderstorms.
The day will include a pet selfie station, children's activities, a vendor village, retailer pop-up shops and live music by the Bent Penny Band. Bring Dad along to check out the PGA Golf simulator. And visitors can stay hydrated with The Summit's Sip & Shop program that allows you to purchase alcoholic beverages in to-go cups from participating restaurants and bars and stroll around the shops.
You'll find In-store discounts at Ariat and 10 percent of purchases will go to the Lexington Humane Society. A dog caricature artist will be in-store at Warby Parker. Vendor pop-ups will include Bluegrass Greyhound Adoption, Dogtopia, Kennedy's Biscuits and Bluegrass Barkery.
More shopping news
▪ The new HomeGoods store at Brannon Crossing in Nicholasville will celebrate its grand opening from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Merchandise includes discounted furniture, rugs, lighting, kitchen and dining accessories, bedding, bath, children's décor, outdoor living, pet accessories and storage. Regular store hours are 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
There is also HomeGoods store in Lexington, located at Woodhill Circle Plaza at 1555 East New Circle Road. Homegoods.com.
▪ Want to learn more about the benefits of essential oils? Source On High at 518 East High Street will offer a class called "Women’s Health — Balance Your Body Holistically" from 6 to 7 p.m. on June 20. Topics will include balancing hormones and moods, improved energy and sleep, stress management, ridding bodies of toxins and weight management. There will be a raffle for summer essential oils and refreshments will be offered. Admission is $10. To register go to Sourceonhigh.com.
▪ During Cow Bell Days in Stanford stop by the sidewalk sale at Morgan's on Main, at 119 West Main Street. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday select women's clothing, accessories, and jewelry will be marked at $5, $10, $15, and $20.
▪ The Burlington Antique Show is Sunday at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 5819 Idlewild Road in Burlington. For early bird buying, from 6 to 8 a.m., admission is $6. Regular show hours are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $4, free for ages 12 and younger. The event, featuring more than 200 dealers, is held the third Sunday of the month, April through October. Burlingtonantiqueshow.com.
▪ New solid shampoo bars from Lush are made to last up to 80 washes and feature fresh ingredients including fruits and essential oils. To use, rub between hands to create a lather or apply directly to hair, massage into hair and rinse. Prices range from $10 to $16. Shop at Lushusa.com or visit the shop at The Summit at Fritz Farm.
