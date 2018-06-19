How about some local crafts with those veggies? You'll find them at this new market.

What's new this year at the Lexington Farmers Market? Artists.
The Lexington Farmers Market is making room for the Lexington Makers Market featuring local artists and craftsmen on select dates. The next market is 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Cheapside Park at 251 West Main Street.
You'll find 17 vendors this weekend including Chef Bear Bowls, Doorcandybymeg, Kentucky Pop Art, Treehouse Goods, and Sunnydale Acres Stain Glass.
More shopping news
▪ "Convergence," a new exhibit of contemporary jewelry at the Headley-Whitney Museum of Art, features 92 pieces, around five themes, by 36 members of the American Jewelry Design Council. The opening reception is 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday and several of the exhibiting jewelers will be there. The exhibit, representing themes of fire, ice, waves, transformation, and stripes, is on display through Aug. 19.
▪ The Odd Fellows Market, a monthly pop-up event, is 6 to 10 p.m. Friday along St. Clair Street in Frankfort. Vendors will offer crafts and food. Admission is free.
▪ Flea at Fleet is a monthly flea market with vendors inside and out at Fleet Street Hair Shoppeat 501 North Limestone. The next event is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday and will feature Los Hermanos Locos taco truck and Hawaiian shaved ice by Bella Ice. Facebook.com/fleaatfleet.
▪ Pop's Resale , the vintage and collectibles store at 1423 Leestown Road will host a sale 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. Merchandise will include electronics. Popsresale.com.
▪ Stop by AccessHersize Her, the accessories boutique at Woodhill Circle Plaza, from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday for Sunday Fun-day. Special offerings will include a free gift with purchases of $30 or more.
▪ Joseph-Beth Booksellers at The Mall at Lexington Green will host a Wellness Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The day will include nutritionist and wellness vendors as well as classes in Tai chi, yoga, and Zumba.
Comments