Which gardens stand out in the Lexington in Bloom contest? All of these.

Sponsored by The Lexington Council Garden Clubs, the “Lexington in Bloom” gardening contest recognizes distinctive and outstanding gardens and plantings in Fayette County.
The goal of this biennial contest is to instill a spirit of community, to increase civic pride, and to improve the visual appeal of the area through the imaginative use of flowers, plants and trees, a news release from the garden club states.
A reception for this year's winners will be at the Eastside Branch of the Lexington Public Library from 2-3:30 p.m. on June 24.
Entries were judged by panels of landscape designers, master gardeners, 2016 first place winners and experienced gardeners from the Lexington Garden Clubs. This year the contest had more than 350 entries throughout Fayette County.
This year's winners
Zone 1 (Versailles Road to Newtown Pike)
Residence, amateur gardener:
Winner: Michael and Shirley Orr, 3096 Sandersville Rd., 40511
Runner-up: Billy and Marylee Underwood, 2420 Calendula Rd, 40511
Residence, professional
Winner: Elizabeth Chilton, 337 Hillsboro Ave., 40511
Business, small:
Winner: Klausing Group, 1356 Cahill Dr, (off Old Frankfort Pike) 40504 (roof garden, rain garden, permeable paving, butterfly garden) Dan Stever, Director of Education and Outreach
Municipal:
Winner: Breeders’ Cup bed, Newtown at E. Main Street NW side, LFUCG Corridors Commission: CM Bill Farmer, Jr. Chair; Susan Plueger, Director Division of Environmental Services
Zone 2 (Newtown Pike to Winchester Road)
Residence, amateur gardener:
Winner: James Underwood, 530 Parkside Dr. 40505
Residence, professional design:
Winner: Fred Worsham, 573 W Second Street, 40508 (Design by Tyler Medaris )
Business, small:
Winner: The Apiary, 218 Jefferson Street, 40508 (park and look through wrought iron fencing to vegetable beds) (Cooper Vaughan, owner; Design by Jon Carloftis)
Runner-up: Double Tree Apartments, 1544 Meade Court, 40505
Miscellaneous:
Winner: (community garden) Category a) Eastland Memorial Park, 729 Roland Ave., 40505
Winner: (small displays) Category b) Allan Silverberg , (narrow garden strip) 115 Jefferson St. 40508
Zone 3 (Winchester Road to Richmond Road)
Residence, amateur gardener:
Winner: Keith Baker, 149 W Bell Court, 40508
Runner-up: David Nelson, Timothy Reynolds, 2541 Flying Ebony Dr. 40509
Honorable Mention: Edward and Selma Owens, 25 Mentelle Park, 40502
Business, small: Winner: Etchison Co. (flower boxes) 328 N Ashland Ave, 40502 Page Etchison, owner.
Runners-up (tie): Mark Kidd Photography, 125 Clay Ave. 40502
Voce Boutique and Salon, (containers) 124 Clay Ave. 40502 (Planting and maintenance by United Landscape Services)
Zone 4 (Richmond Road to Nicholasville Road)
Residence, amateur gardener
Winners, tie: Russell and Judy Palmer, 3277 Hunters Point Dr. 40515
Barry and Eileen Warren, 3748 Old Tates Creek Rd. 40517
First runner up: Theresa Holmes, 101 Shady Lane, 40503
Honorable mention: Douglas and Melanie Roederer, 2121 Hart Court, 40502
Mary McLaughlin, 2113 Hart Court, 40502
Residence, professional design:
Winner: Harold and Wendy Simpson, 2133 Hart Court, 40502
Business, large:
Winner: UK HealthCare, 135 E Maxwell St., 40508 (Design and Maintenance by United Landscape Services)
Zone 5 (Nicholasville Road to Versailles Road)
Residence, amateur design:
Winner: Michael and V Schreier, 3505 Cephas Way 40503
First runner up: Geoff and Joanna Brewer, 336 Holly Hill Dr. 40503
Honorable mention: Deborah Steuart, 800 Apache Trail, 40503
Masato and Mayumi Sugimura, 3228 Linville Lane, 40513
Business, large:
Winner: The Mall at Lexington Green, (Langley Properties), 40503 (Green Solutions, planting and maintenance)
Runner-up:
Beaumont Centre entrance at Harrodsburg Road. 40513 (Diamond Landscaping, planting and maintenance)
Business, small:
Winner: Clays Mill Veterinary Clinic, 625 Delzan Place, 40503 Dr. Craig Blair
Runners-up (tie):
Milwards, 391 Southland Dr. 40503
Wendy’s frontage road, 2575 Nicholasville Road at Moore Dr. 40503
Honorable mention: Clean Sweep Car Wash, 550 S Broadway, 40508
Municipal:
Winner:
Clays Mill Road medians at Wellington Way, 40503 LFUCG Corridors Commission: CM Bill Farmer, Jr. Chair; Susan Plueger, Director Division of Environmental Services Barrett Partners, landscape design. Klausing Group, installation
Miscellaneous:
Winner: (community gardens)
Category a) Beaumont Presbyterian Church, The Croft, 1070 Lane Allen Rd at Athenia. 40504 Faith Feeds
Winner: (small displays)
Category b) Eric and Zelda Miller, 1025 Lane Allen Rd, 40504
Runner-up: Wade and Elizabeth VanMeter, 2081 Fallon Rd, 40504
Winner: (pollinator gardens)
Category e) Jannine Baker, 992 Stonewall Rd, 40504
Comments