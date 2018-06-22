Actress Jennifer Lawrence named the face of new French-based luxury brand

Kentucky native Jennifer Lawrence is the face of a new fragrance launch from Dior.
An announcement last week from the French-based luxury brand said that the fragrance, available later this year, is being developed by François Demachy, the house’s exclusive perfumer.
In a statement in Women's Wear Daily, Dior called the new scent, "an unprecedented fragrance and a powerful universe which mark the beginning of a new era for fragrance at the house of Dior."
Lawrence, who won an best-actress Oscar for her part in the 2012 film "Silver Linings Playbook," has a history as a muse for the French-based brand. She has appeared in numerous ad campaigns for Dior apparel and accessories and wore a shimmering sequined Dior gown to the 2018 Academy Awards.
It was 19 years ago that Dior released J'adore, its last major perfume launch.
Comments