You can own a piece from radio sportscaster Cawood Ledford's estate. Here's how.

Items once owned by legendary University of Kentucky play-by-play announcer Cawood Ledford and his wife Frances are for sale at Everything But The House, the online auction house based in Cincinnati.
The sale, which includes UK and horse-racing memorabilia, awards, home decor and clothing, is open through Tuesday
Cawood Ledford called UK football and basketball games for decades until retiring in 1992. He died in 2001. His widow Frances died on June 17 in Harlan.
Pieces available from their estate include a polished pewter NCAA Final Four presentation dish dated 1983, UK basketball trading cards, a silver-tone pitcher presented to Cawood Ledford in 1969 from UK football coach John W. Ray, and monogrammed cufflinks.
Among a collection of photos is an image of Ralph Hacker and Cawood Ledford announcing an event. Hacker's signature reads: “To the greatest friend and sportscaster I have ever known.”
Comments