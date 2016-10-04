In just 10 minutes, the Fru-Gal can help you get 10 freebies

If you give me just 10 minutes, I can get you on your way to getting 10 great freebies with no strings attached.
1. One of my favorite freebies during the holidays is the one I receive from Makers Mark. As a Makers Mark ambassador — which you can become by signing up for the program — you receive a certificate stating that your name is on a barrel of bourbon, your barrel number, updates on your barrel, and a chance to buy a bottle of Maker’s Mark when your batch comes of age.
2. Download the Friday Freebie coupon from Kroger. This week’s freebie is Belvita Breakfast Bisquits. You have two weeks to get product. And check out Kroger’s digital coupons for additional savings.
3. Don’t pay for another magazine. Get free magazines — like Family Circle or Better Homes and Garden — sent to you from ValuMags. The website is always giving away free magazines, and the selection changes weekly.
4. About twice a year, I receive a coupon for a free pair of panties — with no purchase required — from Victoria’s Secret. Join Pink Nation to start receiving special offers.
5. Never shop at Bath and Body Works without a coupon. Sign up for their updates and special offers to receive coupons in the mail. The store is very coupon friendly, letting you match coupons and sales for some deep discounts.
6. At Home Depot’s Do It Yourself Workshops I have learned how to replace a toilet, change a faucet and put up a tile backsplash. At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Do-It-Herself workshop, you can learn how to make a decorative holiday door hanger. Remember that you don’t need to have power tools at home — Home Depot will cut your wood to any size for free.
7. Be sure to register all your loyalty cards. When you do this at CVS, they will get you $5 in extracare bucks for your next shopping trip.
8. You should not pay for — or at least pay close to nothing for — 4 x 6 photo prints. New customers who sign up at Shutterfly.com get 50 free prints, a free magnet and a free set of address labels. You also will receive promotional codes throughout the year for deep discounts.
9. Doing something good is always great, but getting something for doing it is even better. Sign up for the Kentucky Blood Center Winter Triple Crown Event to receive a T-shirt, movie tickets and a sweatshirt when you give blood.
10. There is a membership fee for this item, but you can make your money back with incentives. A Kentucky Equine Education Project membership gives you free admission to any of Kentucky’s Pari-mutuel Race Tracks (with a few dates as exceptions) and buy one get one free admission to the Kentucky Horse Park and American Saddlebred Museum. Great to use for Keeneland’s October meet.
Other savings
▪ Get a free small macaroni and cheese at Noodles and Company to celebrate National Noodle Day on Oct. 6. The mac and cheese is free when you buy a regular entrée. And, you will get a buy one get one free coupon for their new macaroni and cheese launching Oct. 12.
▪ Office Depot and Office Max reward members can get all of their purchase price back in rewards when they buy select cans of Folgers coffee. Offer is good online only. Get free shipping on orders of $35 or more, or choose in-store pick up when available to avoid a shipping charge. If you are not a rewards member, just sign on.
Halloween freebies
▪ On Halloween, kids ages 12 and younger can get a free Scary Face Pancake at participating IHOP locations between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Limit one per child, dine in only.
▪ For a limited time, York Photo is offering a deal on personalized Halloween Tote Bags for new and returning customers. Just sign in or register your account, create your tote bag and use promotional code TREAT to drop the price to only 99 cents (regularly $9.99) plus shipping.
▪ Take a walking tour around downtown Lexington to discover some of the city’s history and haunted spots. Meet in the first floor rotunda at Central Lexington Public Library at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and Oct. 27. Family friendly, registration preferred.
▪ Visit Joseph Beth in Lexington Green at 11 a.m. Oct. 29 for Trick or Treat Storytime. Wear your Halloween costume. There will be stories, songs and then trick-or-treating throughout the store.
▪ Attend Halloween Storytime at Barnes & Noble, 1932 Pavilion Way, Lexington at 11 a.m. Oct. 22.
▪ Sign your kids up for Keeneland’s Kids Club’s Special Halloween Edition from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 29. Buckles, the Keeneland Kid’s Club mascot, will give away Kids Club prize packages for some of the best costumes. An appearance by the Headless Horseman will occur in the Paddock at 9 a.m.
▪ Build and take home a LEGO Frankenstein at Toys R Us from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 29.
▪ Visit a Halloween dress rehearsal at your local Disney Store. Go dressed as your favorite character and join in the games, crafts and a costume parade. There will be free giveaways and more Oct. 15 and 22.
▪ A pumpkin carving demonstration will take place at Lowes at 10 a.m. Oct. 8.
Deborah Morris' every-other-week column, The Fru-Gal, can help you get more for less. Go to her website, Fru-gal-friends.com.
Comments