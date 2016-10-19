Here’s what to do with all that stuff you’ve cleaned out of closets and the garage

Even though it doesn’t feel like it, winter is coming. Now is the time to get ready.
By that I mean bringing all your cold weather clothes out of the boxes to switch with your warm weather clothes. When you begin this process, it’s a great time to get rid of anything that doesn’t fit or you haven’t worn in more than a year.
And while you’re clearing out, you might as well go through any of the boxes of stuff in your closet. Make a decision about an item — either save or discard — and act on it. It’s best when decluttering not to look at something, ponder it and put it in a stack for later.
Many items you have just might not suit you anymore. But don’t just throw in the trash. Be frugal and recycle. Whether you give an item to another organization to use it in another way, find a proper way to dispose of it.
The following is a list of places to get rid of items no longer wanted.
Books: The Friends of the Library is a great place to buy used books, and the organization accepts used books, CDs and DVDs. Friends of the Library is having a bag day on Oct. 23. Get a bag of books for $2 at the sale at 2909 Richmond Road, Lexington. Lexpublib.org
CFL lights: All Home Depot stores offer recycling programs for rechargeable batteries, CFL bulbs and old incandescent holiday light strings. Usually they have big orange containers at the front entrance to drop in your products. Ecooptions.homedepot.com/healthy-home/recycling/
Pillows, blankets and sheets: Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, will take all those old blankets, pillows, sheets and towels that might have a small stain or might a little worn but perfect for a pet bed.
Batteries and oil: Drop off your battery and used oil at an Advance Auto Parts store for recycling. Many auto parts stores offer free services, including testing your battery, starter and alternator, and installing batteries and windshield wipers with purchase Also, Advance has a wide range of tools that you can borrow for free. Ky.lexington.stores.advanceautoparts.com/auto_parts_lexington_ky_8180.html
Electronics: Lexington’s electronics recycling center at 1306 Versailles Road will take computers, printers, copiers, microwave ovens, televisions, small corded electrical items (toaster, hair dryer) and more. Check the website for days and times it is open. Lexingtonky.gov/electronics-recycling
Coats: Donate new or gently used coats at any Lexington-area Raising Cane’s restaurants until Nov. 1 and receive a free meal of equal or lesser value with the purchase of another combo and drink.
Women’s clothing: Goodwill and Salvation Army will take your items, but so will Dress for Success, an organization that helps woman who are getting back into the workplace. Donations of professional apparel and other good-quality women’s clothing are by appointment only. Call 859-231-7848 to set up an appointment at 1301 Winchester Road, Suite 21, Lexington. Lexington.dressforsuccess.org/get-involved/donate
Important papers: If you are reluctant to throw personal papers into the trash or recycle bins, wait until Nov. 12. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can bring as many as five boxes or bags to the old landfill pad at 1631 Old Frankfort Pike to be shredded. It’s only for Fayette County residents.
Have a yard sale: The weather is still nice enough to have a yard sale. Nextdoor.com will connect you with neighbors who might want what you have to sell. A lot of times, you can put an item for sale on the site. Plus, it’s a great way to meet your neighbors and recycle. You also can check out Freecycle.org. I have used this site lots of times to get rid of small children’s bikes and other stuff that I didn’t want but didn’t want to throw away.
Other good deals to know about
▪ The city of Lexington offers free disposal days four times a year: January, April, July and October, usually the third Saturday. For more information on the free disposal day, call LexCall at 311 or 425-2255. For more information on other waste disposal opportunities in Lexington, go to LiveGreenLexington.com.
▪ Get $3 off a $6 rapid pick-up at Panera Bread. Use code RPUF2 at checkout. Offer expires Nov. 6 and you must be logged into your MyPanera account to receive the discount.
▪ Get a free scoop of ice cream at Baskin-Robbins by texting SCOOP to 31310 to subscribe to the store’s text alerts. Reply with your zip code and you’ll receive a mobile coupon within 24 hours, good for a free scoop of ice cream at participating stores.
▪ If you are a fan of Ella’s Kitchen products, you can join the Ellas’s Kitchen Foodies Club to get a free starter pack. This pack includes a 50 cents off coupon, a wall chart, stickers and more. Ellaskitchen.com/lil-foodies-club/
▪ Participating comic book stores across America will celebrate Halloween with a free ComicFest event Oct. 29. Those who visit a participating store can get a free Halloween ComicFest comic. Find a store near you. Halloweencomicfest.com/StoreLocator
▪ Celebrate National Pasta day at Carrabba’s restaurant through Oct. 25. Buy any spaghetti entree and receive a free spaghetti and meatball entree to take home.
